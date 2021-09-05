With roofs torn off, windows busted and elevator shafts broken, hospitals in southeastern Louisiana lost 200 to 300 hospital beds in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, even as they braced for a save of post-storm cleanup injuries and the state more broadly continued to struggle with the fourth wave of the pandemic.

The lack of hospital care in swaths of the state hit hardest by Ida has prompted concern from hospital and political leaders alike. It has also led to bottlenecks of patients trying to find care elsewhere, as hospital capacity remains a statewide challenge in part because of COVID-19.

On Wednesday morning, for example, Ochsner Medical Center’s hospital in Kenner was holding 30 patients in the emergency department because officials didn’t have enough open inpatient beds in the hospital to admit them. That’s not the norm.

“We are starting to feel that strain,” said Michael Hulefeld, chief operating officer for Ochsner Health System.

Other hospital systems are feeling it, too. Five of the bayou region’s hospitals evacuated during or after the storm: Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma, Ochsner’s Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma, Ochsner’s St. Anne Hospital in Raceland, St. Charles Parish Hospital in Luling and Lady of the Sea in Cut Off.

Ochsner kept emergency rooms open at St. Anne and Chabert, but they cannot admit patients to the hospital or perform surgeries.

Dr. Joe Kanter, the state’s chief health officer, estimated that the number of beds out of service was “in the ballpark of 200.” Ochsner CEO Warner Thomas estimated the region has lost between 250 to 300 inpatient beds, with another 100 or so beds out of commission at mental health facilities.

That’s left the region with two hospitals still up and running: Thibodaux Regional Medical Center and the smaller, 15-bed Assumption Community Hospital in Napoleonville. It’s affected a large swath of the population.

“People that remain in the River Parishes area should know for the time being that access to health care is severely limited,” Kanter said. “It’s going to require the help of large medical centers outside of (the region), like in Baton Rouge and New Orleans to help absorb those patients.”

In usual times, hospitals might postpone certain surgeries or other medical procedures ahead of a hurricane to free up enough beds for storm evacuees, said Our Lady of the Lake Chief Medical Officer Dr. Catherine O’Neal. But many hospitals — including the Lake — had already done that weeks ago to free up bed space for COVID-19 patients.

“There just wasn’t a whole lot of room to stretch in terms of making capacity for storm-related illness,” O’Neal said. “Now what we’re trying to do is figure out where those patients go because everybody’s hospital is so full.”

The fourth surge of the pandemic has had hospitals across the state struggling for weeks to find enough beds for their own communities. Mercifully, though, there was a slight dip in COVID-19 patients at exactly the right time: when hospitals on the southeastern coast needed to transfer patients.

Baton Rouge General, for instance, took in 11 intensive-care COVID-19 patients from Terrebonne General. Emergencies were also picking up: Baton Rouge General had 14 ambulances waiting to drop off patients at one point Wednesday at their Bluebonnet campus.

Monica Nijoka, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care, said Baton Rouge General had planned to take only 10 patients from Terrebonne General. But once the 11th arrived — an elderly man — she said she did not have the heart to turn him away, and she vowed to find him a bed.

“We had an opening window that we were able to take in those 11 patients,” she said. “We know they would do the same for us.”

Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge took nine patients from Terrebonne General, two from Thibodaux Regional Medical Center and transferred four from other hospitals in their system: Assumption Community Hospital and Our Lady of Angels in Bogalusa.

O’Neal said Assumption Community Hospital was quickly overwhelmed with patients after it was one of just two area hospitals still open. The equation was made all the more difficult by the number of post-storm emergencies: Paramedics were so overwhelmed picking up patients from their homes to bring them to the hospital that they struggled to transport patients from one hospital to another.

“We’re reaching a bottleneck,” O’Neal said about the Baton Rouge region. “We’re also just having a huge influx in our emergency department of people traveling by car.”

Our Lady of the Lake Ascension has been particularly slammed, as it’s en route to the capital region for people driving in from the River Parishes.

“They’re seeing the brunt of people shifting toward this region and we’ll continue to see people trickle in our ERs,” O’Neal said.

Hospitals farther to the west have also taken in patients from the southeast: Ochsner’s Lafayette General Hospital has admitted 30 patients who had to be evacuated after the storm. Hulefeld said Ochsner has also transferred patients to Monroe, Shreveport and even across state lines to Mississippi and Texas.

State Rep. Jerome Zeringue, who represents the Houma region, said Thursday that getting Terrebonne General back online is a top priority — one that he hopes could come to fruition within a week or two.

“I just worry that most deaths occur after the storm in a lot of cases, from the response,” Zeringue said. “Just accidents that happen. It concerns us that if you don’t have places to provide assistance, it could be a serious problem.”

Ochsner executives say there’s talk of whether it’s possible to stand up a “field hospital” for Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes. They do not have a time estimate yet for when St. Anne and hospitals may be able to reopen.

But Ochsner’s chief medical officer, Robert Hart, said it’s becoming especially critical to quickly reopen urgent care centers, because those can help ease some strains on ERs and hospitals.

Transferring patients always comes with a risk, even in the best of times, Kanter said. And the storm’s projected track put most of southeastern Louisiana’s major medical facilities within the cone of uncertainty — which made transferring patients ahead of the storm all the more unpalatable.

“If hospitals were to have been evacuated ahead of time, it would not have just been these five,” Kanter said. “Everything from New Orleans to Baton Rouge was squarely in the line of fire.”

Kanter said the state’s Health Department tries to learn from every storm. Among the lessons so far from Ida, he said, are the need to harden electrical transmission structures and communication systems. While most hospitals in the New Orleans metro area held up OK, a lot of smaller hospitals need to strengthen their infrastructure for future hurricanes, he said.

Staff Writer Katie Gagliano contributed to this report.