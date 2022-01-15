Three people were shot while leaving a convenience store between Interstate 110 and Plank Road late Friday, Baton Rouge police say.

The shooting was reported at 8:48 p.m. at Weller Food Store, 2605 Weller Ave. in Mid City North.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.

Police say they are still trying to identify suspects and determine a motive.