Baton Rouge attorney Jordan Faircloth conceded the special election for a spot the 19th Judicial District Court bench on Monday, declining to ask a judge to review 146 rejected votes that were not counted during Thursday's recount.
The recount of 3,709 mail and absentee ballots confirmed the Election Night's margin of just two votes: 6,073 for former federal prosecutor Brad Myers to 6,071 for Faircloth.
The recount did not include 146 absentee ballots that were rejected for errors on the flap of the ballots' envelopes, such as a missing signature or other required information, Sliman said.
Faircloth had been considering a challenge to that decision in court following the recount.
"We’ve made the decision to not request a recount of the Election Day votes or challenge the election in any way," Faircloth wrote in a Facebook post. "Congratulations to Brad Myers on a well-run race, and I encourage him to be the strong judge our Parish deserves."
The recount also did not include electronic votes cast at the ballot box on Election Day, which are automatically reviewed for discrepancies by the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court's Office following an election, office spokesman Fred Sliman said. That review, done last Tuesday, did not change the result of the race, Sliman said.
Faircloth had to pay $1,600 for the recount. If the results had flipped, he would have been reimbursed.