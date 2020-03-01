How does the Louisiana Secretary of State ensure voter integrity when an individual has more than one legitimate residence in the state? The website states that you can only register using one residence but what system is in place to ensure that this occurs and only one vote is cast?
"Louisiana voters must know their vote is safe, secure and accurately counted," says Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.
"Questions about residency requirements and the fears of double-voting undermine voter confidence. Luckily, both state law requirements and Louisiana's voter registration database prevent a voter from being simultaneously registered in two places.
"Voters who have more than one residence in the state and claim a homestead exemption must be registered where the homestead exemption is claimed. For those who do not claim a homestead exemption, but have multiple residences, the parish Registrar of Voters will only register a voter at a single address.
"A voter’s registration address is the address provided in the voter’s most recent voter registration application. For a voter moving their registration from one parish to another, or with residences in more than one parish, the registrar in the new registration parish will notify the previous parish registrar to cancel the voter's previous registration.
"To confirm voter registration changes, the Registrar of Voters employ previously provided personal identifying identification. Additionally, Louisiana is in a data-sharing agreement with 30 states, which allows newly registered voters to be removed from their previous states' rolls, thus ensuring accuracy and fairness. Louisiana voters can rest assured that Louisiana's Secretary of State's office remains vigilant in delivering accurate fair and secure elections to all registered voters in the state."
Cleaning up Capitol Lake
I’d like to organize a cleaning of a small part of the lake between the Governor’s Mansion and Lake Towers apartment building. There is a public park there, but it is chock-full of trash in the water. Tons of pelicans and egrets amid the tires, Styrofoam and a shopping cart or two. I hate to see these magnificent Louisiana birds flying in at night and out every morning in this oily trash-filled mess.
The state Department of Environmental Quality, along with an assist from the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, will be conducting a cleanup of Capitol Lake on Thursday, March 19, from 9 a.m. to noon, says Greg Langley, spokesman for the department.
"Instructions will be provided on how to safely remove debris without disturbing the sediments of the lake, which contains pollution," Langley says.
If you'd like to volunteer, you have until March 9 to sign up. Contact Al Hindrichs with the department's Water Planning and Assessment Division by email, al.hindrichs@la.gov, or by phone at (225) 219-3189.
A backup date in case of rain is scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, if needed.