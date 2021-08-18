The last of six recall petitions promised last month against the Ascension Parish Council was filed Wednesday as Dal Waguespack became the latest member to face a threat to his seat.

Residents angered over continued population growth in Louisiana's second-fastest growing parish since 2010 kicked off the campaign last month. It follows conflicts between Parish President Clint Cointment and the council majority over how to manage the strain on roads and drainage.

+11 Recall petitions filed against Ascension Council; development, drainage fuel drive to oust members Fueled by frustration over flooding, development and the council's rocky relationship with the new Ascension Parish president, two groups file…

The filing starts the 180-day clock to gather enough signatures from registered voters in Waguespack's Council District 9, which is just north of Gonzales.

Organizers need to collect signatures from one-third of the voters in the district, or nearly 2,360 people. If the recall ends up on the ballot, voters would be asked whether to remove the councilman and call another election to get someone else to serve the rest of his term.

Recall petitions and subsequent signing events have followed in quick succession since a community meeting in early July laid out residents' anger with six council members.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

John Cagnolatti, Teri Casso, Dempsey Lambert, Aaron Lawler and Corey Orgeron already had recall petitions filed against them between July 19 and Aug. 9, the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office has said. The petition against Waguespack was filed Wednesday, the office said.

A summary from the state office says the petition was filed because Waguespack "does not represent or vote in favor of his constituents."

Catrina Bonomolo and Stacey Villenurve, both of Gonzales, are the recall effort's chair and vice chair, respectively.

Bonomolo wasn't available for comment Wednesday. Villenurve declined to comment.

Waguespack, a first-term Republican from the Gonzales area, also wasn't available for comment.