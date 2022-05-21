A Metairie man was killed and two juveniles, including one from LaPlace, were wounded during a shooting at Waffle House in Gonzales near Interstate 10 early Saturday morning, city police said.
Arriving city police officers found two people with gun shot wounds in the restaurant parking lot and one of them, Willie Bridges, 18, died after being taken to Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, police said in a statement.
The hospital is in Gonzales just down the highway from the Waffle House where the shooting happened.
Police did not say what started the shooting shortly before 12:30 a.m. at the restaurant at 2128 W. La. 30 or if they have a suspect.
Police Chief Sherman Jackson told WAFB that as of 11 a.m., officers had not arrested the shooter or shooters.
The second person found in the parking lot, a juvenile, has been taken to a Baton Rouge-area hospital and is in stable condition, police said.
The third person, a juvenile from LaPlace, was taken by personal vehicle to OLOL Ascension and later taken to a Baton Rouge-area hospital in critical condition, police said.
The shooting is under investigation and police are urging the public to call Det. Rodi at (225) 647-9583 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP.
