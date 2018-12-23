Where did the money for the Government Street “road diet” come from? Did it come from funds that could have been used for other projects that could have improved traffic flow and will funds from the new proposed tax be used for this type of project?
Fred Raiford, the city-parish director of transportation and drainage, says, "Funding for this project is not local dollars. The state agreed to cover the cost of the project as part of the road transfer program.
"The section of roadway from Eddie Robinson Drive to Jefferson Highway is being paid by using Federal Highway Safety funds. The funding for the portion of roadway from Jefferson Highway to Lobdell Avenue is coming from the Road Transfer Agreement approved in July 2016 between the city-parish and the state Department of Transportation and Development, which provides funds to make the improvements on this section of roadway as being constructed."
As we reported before, a 4.2-mile stretch of Government Street will be reduced from four lanes to three, with one lane in each direction and a center turn lane from East Boulevard to Lobdell Avenue. But the most heavily trafficked North Foster Drive to Jefferson Highway stretch will keep two eastbound lanes, have one westbound lane and include either a left turn lane or a two-way left turn lane along its distance.
The project will also substitute a roundabout for the traffic lights at the Government, Lobdell and Independence Park intersection, and add sidewalks and bike paths to Government Street.
The project will cost $11.7 million, which was the low bid from Barber Brothers Contracting Co. Federal safety funds amount to $5.4 million; the city-parish has kicked in $4.2 million in road transfer credits; the state has provided $1.1 million; and the project received $1 million of funding from the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Impatient for an interchange
What is the status of the Pecue Lane and Interstate 10 interchange project?
We went again to Fred Raiford, who says, "The city-parish just received additional federal dollars to advance the interchange project along. We are finishing the final right of way acquisition of Phase I of the project which start the process of relocation utilities along the roadway mostly along the east side of I-10. That work should be underway in late January 2019.
"Once utilities are complete, plans are ready to bid the construction of the new bridges that crosses I-10 on Pecue. Once that is completed, we will move forward to construction of the ramps in both directions at the interchange. Some construction of the widening of Pecue Lane will be under construction, also."
State Department of Transportation and Development spokesman Brendan J. Rush adds that "at this time the project is still scheduled to go out to bid in January 2019."