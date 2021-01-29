East Baton Rouge Parish officials are scrambling to establish a program to give out rental assistance funds Congress approved in the latest coronavirus relief package.

But the city-parish won’t be able to get the money to those struggling to pay rent as quickly as New Orleans or Jefferson Parish. Officials said Friday it will likely be around early to mid-March before they have the infrastructure in place to allocate the first round of approximately $13.1 million in rental assistance the city-parish is set to receive.

“Cities like New Orleans and Jefferson Parish already have programs set up for rapid housing, so they’re moving faster,” said Courtney Scott, an assistant chief administrative officer with the city-parish. “Right now we’re working to get the full parish allocation.”

There was a slight setback with the city-parish’s allocation. So far, Scott said they’ve only received $6 million in earmarked funds, which is just the portion calculated for the city of Baton Rouge. Scott said the parish’s portion, $7 million, was somehow sent to the state’s housing corporation instead of the city-parish.

“(The U.S. Dept of Treasury) is trying to figure out if they can give it to us or the state,” Scott said. “I don’t know why they gave it to them and not us.”

In the meantime, the Metro Council is set to hold a public hearing Feb. 10 to consider giving the Mayor’s Office the permission to accept the grant from the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The amount listed with the agenda item says that allocation from the federal government is “not to exceed” nearly $30 million.

The city-parish could eventually receive $29.1 million, the maximum amount in rental assistance for which it's eligible. But the state is withholding 55% of the parish’s designated funds for rental assistance.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, in a letter this week, said the state will provide the remaining 55% once the local programs share data to ensure there is no duplication of benefits and that guidelines are being met. They must also establish that they are giving priority to those in their parish who applied through the state's previous program, according to a letter.

The money comes from a $25 billion program funded through the U.S. Treasury Department. While it has been praised by fair housing experts as the most significant aid for renters and landlords to date, they say it remains only a fraction of what is needed.

Louisiana got $308 million. Seven parishes — Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, East Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Caddo and Calcasieu — are large enough to apply to distribute the funds themselves, and are being granted allotments based on population.

The initial funding each qualifying parish received is only 45% of its allotment based on population.

Scott said the rental assistance will be paid directly to landlords with tenants who are behind on their rent.

“Tenants currently in eviction status or behind six months or more will be priority,” she said.

Scott said the city-parish is already starting a database of landlords who email ocd@brla.gov to start pre-qualifying if they have tenants who meet the criteria for assistance.

“We’re stating a waiting list; we want to start those relationships and contacts with landlords,” he said.

Scott the city-parish’s primary objectives with the funds will be keeping people housed during the ongoing pandemic by preventing evictions for failure to pay. They want to help as many households as possible by prioritizing the neediest first and ensuring there is equitable distribution of the funds.

“We are rapidly identifying partners to ensure we are capable of meeting the demand,” she said.

Some of the partners they’ve already locked in include Habitat for Humanity, Mid-City Redevelopment Authority and the Urban Restoration Enhancement Corporation.

New Orleans, with an initial allocation of $11.6 million, will begin doling out aid on Feb. 15 and is taking applications through its ready.nola.gov website, Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office said.

Under federal guidelines, the money can cover up to 12 months of back rent and three months of future rent payments, with an option for an additional three months if needed, and is available to cover the rent for those making 80% of the area's average median income, with an emphasis on those making just 50%.

But the program was designed to be flexible and allow the state and any qualifying parish to make adjustments based on local need as long as they meet those guidelines.

The Louisiana Housing Corp. will handle the dispersal of funds to parishes not large enough to run their own programs.

Executive Director Keith Cunningham said LHC is working to get the money out as quickly as possible, but he said the legislation, which has been praised for the flexibility it allows for, also leaves a lot of gray areas and questions that need to be answered.

He said that the change in presidential administrations has slowed the process. The $25 billion was allocated under President Donald Trump but the program is now being run by President Joe Biden's administration.

Cunningham said his office will disburse the money as quickly as possible, but declined to say when that will happen.

“While we anticipate we will be launching shortly, I can’t define shortly,” he said. “There is still a lot being done behind the scenes.”

According to the Treasury Department, any rent payments go to the landlord, and proof the rent is paid is provided to the tenant. In instances where the landlord is not participating, however, there isn't any guidance provided yet, according to the Louisiana Fair Housing Action Center, which has been tracking the program since the bill was passed.