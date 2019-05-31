Autopsy results released Friday show that East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy Steven Whitstine died from congestive heart failure moments before the crash that occurred while he was driving to work Thursday morning.

Whitstine, 42, was pronounced dead Thursday morning after his vehicle ran off the road, striking a tree and bridge before overturning in a roadside canal.

East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark released preliminary autopsy results Friday morning, which showed Whitstine actually died from natural causes — congestive heart failure, which means his heart stopped suddenly — just before the crash occurred. Clark said Whitstine's heart failure is what caused him to crash.

Clark said there's no evidence that Whitstine's injuries sustained during the crash also contributed to his death.

"I extend my deepest condolences to Lt. Whitstine's family, friends and law enforcement coworkers," Clark said.

The longtime K9 officer had his new dog "Six" with him in the car. Six received only minor injuries and was taken to a local vet.

Whitstine had an enlarged heart, which caused his heart failure, according to the autopsy results. The condition means your heart becomes weakened and loses the ability to pump blood efficiently. That can result in disruptions to the heart's rhythm.

The crash occurred just north of Zachary on Port Hudson–Pride Road around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Whitstine had served as a K9 officer with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office for the past eight years. He leaves behind his wife — also an East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy — and their two adult children.

He started his career in law enforcement with the Louisiana Department of Corrections, working in the dog training program at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center. He then moved to the Baker Police Department and served for nine years as a K9 officer before later transferring to the sheriff's office at Gautreaux's request to help expand the K9 division there.