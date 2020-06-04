Four firms have submitted bids to construct a $45 million flyover at College Drive to make it easier for westbound motorists on Interstate 10 to exit, state officials said Thursday.

Travelers now have to cross multiple lanes of traffic to leave the interstate at College Drive.

Under the plan, westbound motorists on I-10 will enter a mile-long ramp between Essen Lane and the I-10/12 split.

Westbound motorists on I-12 will have the option of heading to College on the same ramp or proceeding to I-10 west.

+2 Taxpayers get first look at $30M College Drive flyover on I-10 in Baton Rouge; see details Taxpayers on Thursday got their first look at details of a $30 million project aimed at making it easier for westbound motorists on Interstate…

"The College Drive flyover will eliminate the weaving action needed for those trying to exit at College Drive from I-10," Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement.

"This will create a safer exit and also minimize the braking action for those slowing down to merge."

The firms submitting proposals are JB James Construction, James Construction Group, Gilchrist Construction Co. and Boh Bros. Construction Co. LLC.

The state is using a process called design-build, which is supposed to speed work by combining the design and construction phases.

The flyover is part of a $650 million transportation push unveiled by Edwards in 2018 being financed with federal bonds.

State officials have said construction may begin in late 2020.