The year 2021 ended the way it began, with the region suffering through essentially two pandemics: another surge of COVID-19 cases and a record number of killings in Baton Rouge for the third time in the last five years.
East Baton Rouge registered its 1,000th death from the coronavirus in December, and the parish ranks second only to Jefferson Parish in the number of deaths attributable at least in part to COVID-19.
And as the year ends, the parish was approaching 150 homicides, well past the mark of 114 set in 2020. The record before that was 106 in 2017.
“We've got to get a handle on it," BRPD Chief Murphy Paul said in June, when the city stood at 65 deaths after a Memorial Day ambush at an apartment complex. "As a community, when are we going to come together and decide enough is enough? We need to keep talking about this until something changes."
But nothing changed. The parish registered about 85 more homicides during 2021.
"All you hear is gunshots and you hit the floor. I'm just tired," a Brookstown resident told Advocate reporter Lea Skene after two killings in the neighborhood this past Tuesday night and Wednesday. "I'm sick of crime tape."
Editor's Note: The Advocate reviewed its online readership data from 2021 and identified topics that stood out for their broad impact on the community, their importance to everyday life or how they resonated with the public. This story, compiled from reports in The Advocate and The Times-Picayune, is by no means a comprehensive list of what went on this year.
COVID continues
The state was in its third wave of coronavirus cases a year ago, as holiday travel expanded the virus’ reach just as vaccines became available.
On the Wednesday between Christmas and New Year's Day 2020, Louisiana hit its highest single-day increase in COVID case numbers since the pandemic began in March 2020. The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,261 confirmed cases then.
On the Wednesday between Christmas and New Year's Day of 2021, just a few days ago, the omicron variant helped the state reach a new high: 6,199 new cases. It blew past that with a new mark Thursday, with 8,455 confirmed cases.
Vaccines helped make a dent in last year's surge, but many Louisiana residents eschewed vaccines, leaving the state ripe for new infections. Louisiana is still 45th in the percentage of vaccinated residents, and medical experts lamented that mask use isn't universal.
“Vaccination is what’s going to end this pandemic for us, but masking is what can stop a surge,” state epidemiologist Theresa Sokol said last week.
Hurricane Ida
A late shift in Hurricane Ida’s track put Baton Rouge on the west side of the storm’s eye, sparing the capital from the worst of the storm but leaving a broad path of woe in suburbs and parishes to the east.
On the afternoon of Aug. 26, Ida was a newly named storm in the western Caribbean Sea. Three days later, it stormed into southern Louisiana with 150 mph winds and still had winds reaching 100 mph as it raked the Interstate 55 corridor through Tangipahoa Parish and adjacent parts of Livingston and St. Helena parishes.
“You could see the doors clanging, like in a horror movie,” Betty Muse told Advocate reporter James Finn at her Greensburg home days after the storm. Nearly everyone in the region lost power.
“Remote areas in the parish are going to go weeks without electricity,” state Rep. Robby Carter of Greensburg said.
He was correct.
24 hours after Hurricane Ida slams Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards says there are an 'awful lot of unkowns'
Property losses are still being tallied, but an estimate made shortly after the storm placed them at between $27 billion and $40 billion across Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi, with Louisiana accounting for 90% of that. LSU AgCenter officials pegged the loss to farming alone at $584 million, including the value of livestock, crops, ornamental horticulture and infrastructure.
Ed out/Brian in
LSU changed football coaches in 2021. Since the Tigers' last three coaches each won national championships, the move might give former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly a chance to mark the last check-box on his resume; he made the College Football Playoff twice with the Irish but never won a game after reaching football's final four.
“He has built and sustained success at every program he’s led, from multiple undefeated regular seasons and National Coach of the Year honors to national titles and College Football Playoff berths," LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said after Kelly's hiring. "His credentials and consistency speak for themselves.”
Kelly's 10-year deal made him the first coach at a public university with a nine-figure contract.
Nick Saban (2003), Les Miles (2007) and Ed Orgeron (2019) each won titles for the Tigers. Notre Dame hasn't won a national championship since 1988.
After five years, one championship and two down seasons, Ed Orgeron has 'no regrets' about his LSU tenure
Since winning the 2019 championship, LSU has compiled an 11-11 record. The school and Orgeron agreed to part ways in October, even after a surprise victory over Florida gave LSU a 4-3 record. The Tigers limped to a 6-6 mark and will play Kansas State next week in the Texas Bowl. Neither Kelly nor Orgeron will coach the bowl game.
LSU sexual harassment
Investigations into LSU's Title IX compliance, or lack thereof, dogged LSU throughout the year. After a USA Today investigation was published in 2020, an internal review at the school found a "total failure of leadership" in how LSU addressed cases of sexual misconduct.
While two LSU administrators were suspended temporarily in March, three university administrators who didn't work for LSU lost their jobs. Former football coach Les Miles was removed at Kansas, as was the athletic director who hired him, Jeff Long. Long never worked for LSU.
Miles had been accused of kissing a female student, "unwanted touching," and suggesting that he and a female student worker go to a hotel or his condominium together. A university report also said he wanted his office staffed by "pretty girls" and women "with big boobs."
Former LSU president F. King Alexander quit as president of Oregon State after reports of problems at LSU surfaced. Ultimately, the chairman of the OSU Board of Trustees said Alexander had lost the trust of the Oregon State community.
Seven women who said they had been sexually assaulted or beaten sued the school in April, saying LSU had acted unlawfully whenever students tried to report rape, domestic violence or other problems on campus and that the school didn't adequately train its employees to comply with federal laws prohibiting gender-based discrimination.
New LSU president
William F. Tate IV became the first Black person to head a Southeastern Conference school when he took over as president of LSU in the summer. Tate had been the provost at South Carolina, serving as its top academic official.
While Tate grew up on the south side of Chicago, he said it meant "I'm really from Mississippi." He said his grandparents had moved north between the world wars, along with about 100,000 other Black residents of Mississippi.
Tate was selected from among three finalists. During the interview phase, board of supervisors member Lee Mallet told the three that LSU was a political minefield: “It’s serious politics. They’ll knife you here. It’s a tough game here.”
Insurrection impact
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy voted to impeach President Donald Trump last winter. The Louisiana Republican strayed from the state delegation's otherwise party-line vote on how to discipline the former president after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol last Jan. 6. Congress had met then to certify Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
Seven Republicans to vote to convict, but the Senate fell 10 votes short of the two-thirds vote needed.
"Rather than defending the Constitution, President Trump was actively subverting the peaceful transfer of power, which is a bedrock principle of the Constitution," he wrote later. "I voted to convict former President Trump because he is guilty. That’s what the facts demand."
Republicans criticized Cassidy's vote.
Edwards dies
Former Gov. Edwin Edwards died July 12 at age 93. He dominated state politics for a quarter-century, including 16 years as governor, and later served 8½ years in prison for taking a bribe.
"He knew how to use power as well as anybody we’ve ever seen, perhaps since Huey P. Long," Bob Mann, a former congressional and gubernatorial aide who teaches at LSU's Manship School of Mass Communication, said in a story about Edwards' death. "If he had been honest, who knows how far he and the state could have gone?”
Stories from Edwards' political campaigns became stuff of legend.
From his successful 1991 race against ex-Ku Klux Klan wizard David Duke: "While David Duke was burning crosses and scaring people, I was building hospitals to heal them,” Edwards said on statewide television. The same campaign gave rise to bumper stickers that read "Vote for the Crook. It's Important."
The 1983 race, in which Edwards defeated Republican David Treen, produced two great moments: At one point, Edwards said Treen was "“so slow it takes him an hour and a half to watch ’60 Minutes.’” As Election Day approached, Edwards told a reporter he could lose only if he was caught "in bed with a dead girl or a live boy."
He later became the first gubernatorial candidate in Louisiana to receive more than a million votes.