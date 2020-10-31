Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, at lectern, speaks at The Press Club of Baton Rouge in-person forum for candidates running for the East Baton Rouge Parish mayor-presidentÕs office Monday Oct. 5, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. The hour-long forum was outdoors under the pavilion at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden, 4560 Essen Lane South, at the intersection with I-10. Taking part were, from left, former state Rep. Steve Carter, attorney E. Eric Guirard, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome (at lectern), state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, businessman Jordan Piazza, and Metro Councilman Matt Watson as moderator Jim Engster, standing watches from the right background.