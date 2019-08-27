Christopher McGee of Youngstown, Florida, was the person killed in Monday's fatal crash on Interstate 10 westbound over the Atchafalaya Basin, Louisiana State Police said Tuesday.

Youngstown is located about 80 miles west of Tallahassee.

A preliminary investigation by LSP shows a separate single-vehicle crashed into that vehicle, "becoming disabled in the roadway." As westbound traffic slowed for this crash, three 18-wheelers and several passenger vehicles began a chain-reaction crash, police say.

McGee, 31, was driving a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer that caught fire. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The I-10 west bridge remains closed as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The eastbound lanes were reopened just after midnight.

This crash remains under investigation.

More details to come.