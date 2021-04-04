The holiest day in Christianity arrived Sunday as the world also begins to show signs of emerging from a yearlong pandemic, and several pastors Sunday made note of the timing.
“For Christians, this has been a long year. I think we’ve begun to feel a level of hope, based on our own experience of being stuck inside our homes," said the Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade, pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church. “There’s so much hope and so much energy.”
Sunday was Easter, marking Jesus' resurrection.
Its arrival in the spring accompanies ideas about rebirth and renewal, and McCullough-Bade noted that other major faiths also celebrate holidays in the spring: Passover ended at nightfall Sunday for Jews, and Ramadan starts later this month for Muslims.
“During the pandemic, we have had to face death and our own mortality on a daily basis as we hear the statistics of COVID-19 and especially with the loss of loved ones. Again and again, we have been reminded that we do not live forever. Death will come,” she said.
“That insight can overwhelm people with uncertainty and fear. We can feel entombed. But that’s not the last word. The flowers, trumpets, hymns and sermons of Easter help us to boldly proclaim hope — just when we most need it.”
David Goza, the senior pastor at Jefferson Baptist, said some older parishioners were still opting to worship online, acknowledging that, to them, "it didn't feel the same."
His priority is to keep people safe, he said, even though he's not aware of the coronavirus spreading inside his church. Easter had multiple meanings this year, with the church doors truly reopening to those who have been gone so long.
“There’s a sense of joy and relief,” he said.
A half-packed St. George Catholic Church began Easter before sunrise, with social distancing blocking off every other pew. The Rev. Paul Yi had parishioners consider the story of Mary Magdalene going to Jesus' tomb only to find it empty and not knowing yet about the resurrection.
"She represents all of us who have lost something precious," Yi said. While not speaking specifically about the pandemic in his sermon — though he did pray for an end to the pandemic later — he spoke of the "unique challenges and tragedies in our lives" that could be taken to mean so many things.
"The empty tomb should rally our spirits and encourage us," he said.
Metro editor Kelly P. Kissel contributed to this report.