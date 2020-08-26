While the western side of Louisiana braces for the expected catastrophic impact of a strong Category 4 hurricane, forecasters say Baton Rouge area communities will see less intense — but still significant — tropical weather overnight.
Hurricane Laura's outer bands began reaching the bayou parishes around 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Robert Ricks, beginning what's expected to be around 24 hours of wind gusts and heavy rain.
Baton Rouge and surrounding communities will see wind gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range and up to 4 inches of rain starting from about 3 p.m. Wednesday through late Thursday.
Ricks said the eastern bands of Hurricane Laura will likely cause localized rain and flooding, and will make tornadoes favorable in the area over the next several days.
"That's the nature of the game through the evening is watching these bands move through and monitoring what's happening," he said.
Lower Livingston Parish, around French Settlement and Maurepas, is already seeing enhanced tides and should expect at least minor flooding as a result of the storm's wind pushing water north.
The lower Amite River around Maurepas is at 4.2 feet as of 2 p.m. Wednesday. Flood stage is 4 feet.
Ricks said that area has a surge watch in effect mostly for tides which are 2 to 4 feet above normal as of Wednesday afternoon. The other Baton Rouge area rivers are in "great shape" according to Ricks.
"They're all at low flows so should be able to handle some capacity and rainfall as it picks up intensity," he said. "We would need in excess of 4 inches of rain before rivers start to become a concern."
Wind gusts will taper off by mid-afternoon Thursday, Ricks said, though the rain threat will continue for longer as the system moves north and east.
Ricks said at this stage forecasters have high confidence in Laura's projected landfall being at the Louisiana-Texas border and though it might shift 5 to 10 miles either direction once it makes landfall, Baton Rouge looks to be in the clear of direct contact with the storm.