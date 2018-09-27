An email chain this month exposed eroding decorum at the East Baton Rouge Metro Council, with Councilman Chandler Loupe revisiting a 2015 ethics complaint against colleague Chauna Banks and Banks responding that Loupe's son wouldn't have been paralyzed if he hadn't tried to buy drugs in 2012.
The emails, obtained Thursday by The Advocate, went to all 12 council members and certain members of the city-parish staff. Loupe's reminder that Banks had spent campaign money on clothes and beauty parlors drew a sharp retort.
"If your son wasn't buying weed, he would be walking today," Banks wrote in a Sept. 14 email to Loupe that also went to Council members and administrators.
Loupe's then-15-year-old son was shot during an alleged drug deal that turned into an armed robbery; his injury left him paralyzed below the waist. Loupe said in a text Thursday that he was in Canada and was hopeful he could keep his family out of the public eye. Banks returned a telephone call but spoke over attempts to question her about the email exchange.
"I'm not gonna let you, the media and Chandler mistreat me. ... I didn't lie," she said.
Banks cut off a question asking about the public perception of her remarks.
“I don’t give a damn what the people say,” she said.
The councilwoman blamed Loupe for getting personal first.
Banks had initially emailed the council administrator's office this month about changing procedures for responding to public records requests. She said the staff had "jeopardized my home safety and my elderly mother’s home safety" by releasing records related to her travel to the Congressional Black Caucus in Washington, D.C., earlier this month, a trip paid for with Metro Council funds.
Banks sent her emails from a personal account. Loupe asked his assistant to block the account and mark it as "spam," or unwanted email; he also told the council administrator to ignore Banks's emails, "which make little sense."
Loupe also attached a 2015 Advocate story detailing how Banks spent campaign funds on clothes, haircuts and nails.
"When people stop using campaign funds for the beauty parlors perhaps public records requests will stop," he wrote.
In an interview, Banks pointed out that the state Board of Ethics never took action against her, though she had reimbursed her campaign account by that time.
The email exchange prompted Banks to reference "horrible" treatment from Loupe over the course of several years. The councilman accused his colleague of discussing his son's condition in a previous meeting and said Banks "cannot sink any lower than you already are," after which Banks made the reference to the shooting.
An LSU business professor who researches workplace abuse and incivility said that, had the emails appeared in a normal business setting, employees would likely be sent to mediation or sensitivity training and perhaps been fired.
“Clearly there would have to be some kind of discipline or sanctioning. … Both of them are crossing a line,” Professor Michael Johnson said after reviewing the emails.
On one hand, Banks’s remark about a family member’s disability is worse than the campaign spending email, but Loupe began the “incivility spiral,” the professor said.
Councilwoman Barbara Freiberg recalled reading the exchange and finding it “shocking and disappointing.”
“It’s just terrible, it’s just absolutely awful. Wow,” she said.
The messages were “extraordinarily atypical,” though, she added.
Council members — who were all copied on the exchange — were reluctant to name especially disruptive council members or discuss particulars of the emails. Some, like Erika Green and LaMont Cole, said they were not indicative of broader personal problems creeping into City Hall. Cole said the council members behave professionally in their government dealings and are polite in social settings.
“We’re very civil toward each other. … It does get tense, but that’s politics,” Cole said.
Others said the lack of decorum is affecting leaders' ability to do their jobs. Dwight Hudson said the “lack of civility” has turned healthy debate into acrimonious argument. Matt Watson said personal conflict distracts from the details and facts of government business and “muddies the waters.”
Both councilmen said interpersonal conflict has hampered debate over issues like appointing a new councilman following the death of Buddy Amoroso, deciding how to manage industrial tax exemptions and hiring an airport director.
Propriety began to slip in the summer of 2016 when the city-parish was dealt the triple blow of the Alton Sterling shooting, the officer ambush and the great flood, Council member Tara Wicker said. Conditions have continued to degrade as some leaders and members of the public have sought to create a "ruckus" and compete for media attention, to the detriment of "voices of reason," she said. Wicker also mourned the loss of Amoroso, whom she described as a watchdog who made sure the council adhered to order.
"There has to be a standard of civility," Wicker said. "It's been a challenge just to keep the decorum ... just to keep (the meetings) from becoming almost comical."