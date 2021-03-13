More than one year ago, religious services in Louisiana and across the nation came to a grinding halt. Holiday celebrations were muted, holy rituals involving physical touch were revamped, people lost out on after-worship social visits and services went online.

Meanwhile, faith leaders scrambled to minister to those who were ailing from sickness and tragedies brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week marked one year since a person was admitted to a New Orleans hospital and became the first to test positive for the illness COVID-19, setting up a tectonic shift in daily life in the days that followed. Baton Rouge's first case was confirmed March 17.

What many thought would be a weeks-long interruption turned into months of grim ups and downs. The state endured wave after wave of viral surges that have left at least 9,100 Louisianans dead.

“Those first few weeks were kind of traumatic,” said Bishop Michael Duca of the Diocese of Baton Rouge.

Duca recalled the mostly empty Easter service he gave last year, with only cameramen and the cathedral's pastor.

"That was the big kind of shaker that said ‘oh boy this is kind of serious," Duca said. "But it also showed we were resilient."

Following a significant drop in viral infections over the past several weeks in Louisiana, several local faith communities are slowly inching back to normalcy. Many are taking a cautious approach to welcome back their flocks.

For a brief time in early March last year, air hugs and kisses became the norm, holy water was drained from vessels and hand sanitizer was placed at the entrance to churches.

At the time handwashing, keeping a physical distance and staying home when sick and capping gatherings to 250 people were among the slim list of orders public health officials initially issued.

But that quickly changed.

Infections from the virus skyrocketed quickly after, prompting state officials to hastily call for people to stay home.

For houses of worship, the limits on crowd sizes above 10 people came at a time when people leaned heavily on their faiths to guide them through the dark period. A brutal hurricane season, as well as nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police and a contentious presidential election added to the stress and worries.

Many churches and places of worship, pivoted to streaming services even as the state slowly pulled back on restrictions allowing them to resume in-person services.

“People are hurting, people are still hurting. I think the election showed a lot of difficulties,” said the Rev. René Brown of Mt. Zion First Baptist Church. “The virus keeping people in, people losing their jobs, that’s caused a lot of people to tune in.”

In a way, he said the move to streaming services has attracted more viewers and his downtown Baton Rouge church has seen an increase in congregants.

Church leaders at Mt. Zion have decided to continue with a rotating schedule dictated by people's zip codes for services, a system that allows them to attend in person at least once per month.

That arrangement, along with physical distancing, requiring masks and other safeguards, has kept anyone from getting sick at the church, Brown said. And none of his followers have died from COVID-19.

Catholic churches in the Baton Rouge diocese have also taken a similar, cautious approach by continuing with limited attendance even after Gov. John Bel Edwards removed capacity limits for religious services earlier this month.

Near the beginning of the pandemic, Duca granted a dispensation to the Sunday obligation to attend Mass if parishioners were sick, at high risk from the virus or concerned about spreading it. Masses were eventually canceled for several weeks not long after.

Even when in-person services resumed, they were heavily changed, including sacred ceremonies that were altered, spaced-out pews and mask requirements.

Ash Wednesday, for instance, saw priests sprinkle ashes on parishioners' heads instead of making the traditional marks on the forehead. Some churches have even set up dispensable holy water after the vessels were drained.

Hardships brought on by the virus's global spread are unlike any others the Catholic Church has seen in centuries. War and oppression didn’t stop Masses, even if people had to gather in secret — a reality even in some parts of the world today.

But the threat of the coronavirus was different from outside hostilities because parishioners and members of the church could be a danger to each other if they unknowingly spread the virus.

In a way, Duca thinks the televised and online broadcasts of services helped reach more people in the past year. Churches lost money because they couldn't hold fundraising events, but offerings and donations have improved

Some small churches, however, have had to contend with fewer donations during the pandemic.

The Rev. Frank Collins, who preaches at Little Zion Baptist in Plaquemine and First Bethlehem Baptist in Arnaudville, said donations have had to come from online payment services — a disadvantage since some members of his congregation don’t have the internet.

With the churches being small and catering to people from often modest backgrounds, the past year has had its share of financial challenges.

“If it wasn’t for the technology, I think it would be really bad,” Collins said.

He too has found creative ways to bring services to his small flock, including streaming on social media and putting speakers outside of the church so people can worship in their cars.

“That’s my calling, and that’s my job, so I never left my post,” Collins said. “All I know is when Sunday morning comes, I have to go to church. Pandemic or not.”

Collins, who also serves as the chaplain for the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office, said it’s been difficult to help ease the trauma for the hundreds of families whose loved ones were victims to violence because he’s had to forgo home visits and instead do them by phone.

For safety's sake, Catholic priests also couldn't visit the sick or their families in places like hospitals or nursing homes due to worries about spreading the virus, leading to frustrations.

Wider availability of vaccines could soon change that.

Recent federal guidance allows people who are vaccinated to gather in small groups without masks indoors.

Collins said he plans to resume baptisms and other rituals that he couldn't perform for more than a year, as families feel more comfortable with his visits now that he's vaccinated.

Duca has also voiced strong support for the shots, saying that people should take them if they can at the earliest opportunity.

The diocese has, however, echoed concerns from the Vatican about for Catholics to make a “moral evaluation” on the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot because stem cells from abortions were used in it.

Vaccines are critical to getting the nation and city moving again, as well as a return to normal for religious gatherings, Duca said.

"I think people are just craving that connection of being together," Duca said. "Just going out for dinner, the simplest things that we took for granted … that’s what I’m looking forward to the most."