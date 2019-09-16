The Capital Area Transit System on Monday announced the launch of three electric buses into its fleet — a move the city-parish bus system says will help reduce emissions.
The buses, which costs approximately $2.4 million in total, were purchased primarily through a Federal Transit Administration grant under the Low or No-Emission Program. CATS provided up to 20% of the matching funds to utilize the federal funds, officials said.
The buses were manufactured in California and are 35 feet long. Their travel speed tops out at 62 mph, they seat up to 32 passengers (with additional standing capacity for 28 passengers) and take approximately two hours to charge.
"We are excited to bring this new component of new zero emissions battery-electric buses to the communities we serve," CATS CEO Bill Deville said in a news release. "This has been a goal of the agency for some time and we are happy to have them here. We have had many partners in this endeavor, chief among them Congressman Garret Graves."
According to a news release, CATS is also hoping to purchase some smaller electric buses in the near future.
The three new electric buses will get introduced on various service routes throughout the parish. They'll get exclusive use on the proposed Plank Road Bus Rapid Transit route once it is implemented, CATS officials said.