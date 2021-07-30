East Baton Rouge’s parks and recreation system will bring its property tax rates back up to pre-pandemic levels.

The decision came Thursday by way of a vote of BREC’s board of commissioners.

Bumping the voter-approved tax up to the 14.463-mills limit will inject roughly $3.7 million of additional revenue into the agency’s coffers, BREC said in a news release.

The parks system slashed the rate to 13.702 mills last year to give taxpayers a bit of a break amid pandemic-prompted economic woes. Citing skyrocketing prices for construction materials, “unprecedented” use of its parks and facilities and a recent minimum-wage hike, BREC said it needs to revert to the pre-2020 rate to stay afloat.

“We’re going to use the money to continue providing great parks and great services,” BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson said during Thursday’s meeting.

A mill amounts to $1 of tax for every $1,000 of net assessed taxable value. The new 14.463-mill rate will cost homeowners $181 annually for a house worth $200,000. That’s an increase of just over $9 a year based on 2020 rates, BREC explained.

Only two of the board’s commissioners voted against the tax bump. Namely, board treasurer William Scheffy and Connie Bernard.

The vote culminated a hearing in which five members of the public spoke — all in opposition.

Critics of the rate hike said it shouldn’t go forward without direct voter approval.

“We citizens who pay the taxes have no say over this,” said Kim Powers, a representative of the parish Republican Party. “We have to like it or lump it. People appointed to the BREC board get to decide without our permission.”

Wilson replied that voters already approved the tax at the pre-pandemic rate in 2015, and that the board’s decision simply reaffirms it. Meanwhile, he added, the system lost $3 million in additional revenue in 2020 because of pandemic-induced closures at some BREC facilities.

Several members of the public also alluded to a fight this past spring when state Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, tried to break away Central and Zachary from the parishwide parks system before eventually conceding amid pushback from BREC leadership.

“Go ahead: roll our taxes forward,” Powers said. “You’ll be building momentum to break up BREC and even to end its existence as an independent agency. The wise choice is to be sensitive to the people.”

Four of the five members of the public who spoke against the tax rollback said they live in Central.

“BREC has been a good steward of public funds with a strong track record of operating efficiently and living within our means,” Wilson said in a statement. “As a result, we have been able to quickly respond to, and survive, major disasters such as the 2016 flood and 2020 pandemic, while also responding to community needs … without seeking new or additional taxes while park use is at an all-time high.”