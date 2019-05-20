PIERRE PART — Summer vacation is coming a little early for the kids at Pierre Part Elementary School because of high water in the low-lying section of Assumption Parish, school officials said Monday.
The last day of school for Pierre Part Elementary will be Tuesday. The roughly 550 students at the prekindergarten to eighth-grade school will not have to report Wednesday and Thursday as previously scheduled.
The parish has been flood fight mode for the past two months as continued high water on the Mississippi River, and as a result on the Atchafalaya River, has caused backwater flooding in the Lake Verret Basin, the parish's homeland security director said Monday. Pierre Part sits on the edge of that 400,000-acre swamp basin.
Assumption High School, which is in Napoleonville along the relatively high banks of Bayou Lafourche and east of Pierre Part, will continue to operate as scheduled through Thursday, but students from the Pierre Part area who can't safely travel to the school will be excused Wednesday and Thursday.
Bus service will not run in Pierre Part on those days, school officials said in a statement.
School officials in Assumption said in the statement on the system website that they made the closure decisions in coordination with the parish Sheriff's Office and Office of Emergency Preparedness.
John Boudreaux, the parish homeland security director, said Monday that some smaller state highways and parish roads have had floodwater on them for a while making school bus passage difficult but the school itself is not at risk of flooding. An isolated section of La. 70, east of Pierre Part but also a key route for school bus traffic, also has floodwater.
Boudreaux said water levels in Assumption, which may not crest until some time after May 30, are approaching the record from the floods of 1973 when the Morganza spillway was opened.
In 2011 and 2016, local officials were able to install and sink a barge at Bayou Chene south of the Verret basin to block backwater flooding from moving north, but that project didn't happen this year because a needed presidential declaration was not made, Boudreaux said. In March, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that about $75 million in federal money had been set aside to build a permanent flood gate on the bayou in St. Mary Parish.
All other Assumption schools will remain open as scheduled through the end of the year.
Any further updates will be posted on the school system's website and Facebook page.