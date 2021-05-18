Interstate 10 remained closed in both directions Tuesday afternoon between the Siegen Lane and Highland Road exits following torrential rains overnight that left the highway flooded and impassable.

Live traffic cameras show all vehicles being diverted off the interstate in that area. The major detour is causing virtual gridlock on surrounding surface roads across much of southeastern East Baton Rouge, including Airline Highway, Siegen Lane and Perkins Road. Parts of Highland Road also remain closed between I-10 and Burbank Drive.

Bluebonnet Boulevard also remains closed at the railroad overpass near the Mall of Louisiana, where a bunch of abandoned vehicles piled up overnight blocking the road. As tow truck operators were clearing the area Tuesday morning, they discovered a body inside one of the vehicles.

Law enforcement officials confirmed the discovery and said the person likely died from drowning.

Some areas received up to 13.7 inches of rain overnight, and more than 250 people needed to be rescued from flooding homes and vehicles. Nearly three dozen people were brought to the regional airport, which had been set up as a temporary refuge.

Rainfall totals were highest in the southern part of the parish.

