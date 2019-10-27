Why does Livingston Parish have just two state troopers? There should be a presence of State Police on the highways in Livingston Parish due to the large amount of big trucks and traffic.
State Police spokesman Sgt. Nick Manale says: "Troopers are assigned patrol routes based on traffic and enforcement demands and manpower resources. Throughout a shift, Troopers may traverse numerous parishes while actively patrolling and responding to calls for service.
"At any given time, the number of Troopers in a specific parish may increase or decrease based upon incidents and patrol activities."
Pecue & Highland
What is the latest on the Pecue Lane/Highland Road intersection (traffic light? roundabout?)? It’s been in discussion for years, and I’m wondering where this stands.
Fred Raiford, city-parish director of transportation and drainage, says: "The City has just received the final Stage O feasibility study from the state Department of Transportation and Development, one of the steps required before a decision can be made on what could be constructed at this location.
"Currently Highland Road is under DOTD control; however, the City will sometime late this year or early next be accepting ownership of the roadway from Siegen Lane to Interstate 10.
"As for the intersection in question, three alternates are being considered:
- Realign the intersection of Pecue Lane with Highland Road to reduce the site distance on Highland Road in both directions.
- Realign the intersection, but add a signal.
- Build a roundabout with some realignment of Pecue Lane and Highland Road.
"We are still looking over the alternates and hope to making an decision very soon."