Has the city-parish finished building all of the projects that were approved under the original City Parish Green Light Plan? If not, which projects remain and when will they be finished? Is there a website available with all of this information? I cannot find one that is up to date.
Fred Raiford, director of the city-parish Department of Transportation and Drainage, says the city-parish has not completed construction on all of the Green Light Plan projects.
"Currently we have eight projects that are not completed. We have three local roadways (Picardy-Perkins Connector, Pecue Lane Interchange Improvement and McHugh Road). The remaining roadways are state routes (Old Hammond Highway: two phases from Boulevard de Province to O’Neal Lane; Hooper Road from Blackwater Road to Joor Road; Perkins Road from Siegen Lane to Pecue Lane; and Nicholson Drive from Gourrier Lane to Brightside Lane.)
"Most of these roadway projects have moved through the engineering process but lack the federal or state funding to complete them. These projects are included in the MovEBR Transportation Plan that will go to the voters of this parish on Saturday. Funding for each of these projects is included in the MovEBR Road Program. The funding that was included in the Green Light Plan program for these projects will be part of the MovEBR program budget. Many of these are major highways that handle a lot of traffic daily.
"Your reader asked about the Green Light Plan website not being available and I not sure why the website is not up and running but will check on it.
"The MovEBR program will address many of the traffic concerns that drivers deal with every day. Safety, capacity and mobility of all transportation needs are part of the plan which impact the quality of life for all of our residents."
The MovEBR proposition calls for a 30-year, half-cent sales tax expected to generate $46 million a year.
Broken curb blues
There a broken curb on the corner of Chippewa and Hiawatha streets that is very dangerous for motorists trying to get to the gas station at 2332 Chippewa St. because the motorists have to slow down and slowly roll up the entry. I’ve tried both the city-parish and the state to get this repaired, with no success. Who is responsible for broken curbs?
We touched base with Ingolf A. Partenheimer, the city-parish's chief traffic engineer, who says: "The broken curbs appear to be for the private driveways. As such, they would be the responsibility of the property owner to repair and maintain."