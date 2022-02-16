A Gonzales man was sentenced to 35 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to twice raping an 11-year-old girl whom authorities have said became pregnant with his child.
The deal with prosecutors in Ascension Parish allowed Wendell Sanchez, 35, to avoid two potential life sentences had he been convicted at his planned trial this week, but the agreement also avoided putting the youth on the stand to face him in court, prosecutors and the girl's family said.
The mother of the girl told 23rd Judicial District Judge Jason Verdigets on Monday that her daughter's story should be told but that the girl didn't want to testify. The youth was not present for proceedings.
The Advocate does not identify victims of sexual violence.
Sanchez had faced two counts of first-degree rape and had previously rejected a proposed plea deal this month, court minutes say.
His trial had been set for jury selection on Monday. Sanchez entered his plea to two counts of the reduced charge of second-degree rape in a upstairs courtroom in Gonzales while potential jurors waited for the selection process to start.
In October 2020, Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies reported that they learned of the pregnancy after Sanchez had brought the girl, who had been complaining of stomach pains, to the emergency room. Sanchez waited in his car outside the hospital.
By the time deputies arrived at the hospital, Sanchez had driven away. Deputies later tracked Sanchez to an apartment complex on La. 30 in the Gonzales area where he abandoned his vehicle, a sheriff's warrant says. He was later found and arrested.
According to the indictment, the rapes by Sanchez occurred sometime between May and October 2020. Prosecutors later gathered DNA samples showing the child was Sanchez's.
Blaine Hebert, one of Sanchez's defense attorneys, called Sanchez's case "a very, very difficult" one.
"And we were appreciative to have reached an amicable result with the prosecuting attorney that I firmly believe was beneficial to all parties," Hebert said.
Assistant District Attorney Maeghen Kling led the prosecution.
Judge Verdigets ordered that Sanchez's time in prison be served without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.