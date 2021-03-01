The Roman Catholic bishop of Baton Rouge said Monday that members of his flock may, if no other options are available, receive a one-shot coronavirus vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, but a preference should be given to "morally acceptable" options from Pfizer and Moderna.

The Johnson & Johnson was developed using stem cell lines obtained during abortions more than three decades ago. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were developed differently.

Bishop Michael Duca's statement differs from that of the New Orleans Archdiocese, which last week called the Johnson & Johnson vaccine "morally compromising." Duca's statement identified the other two vaccines as those Catholics should prefer.

Duca said that he and other U.S. bishops had reviewed the vaccines, and believed that receiving the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines "are justifiable and morally acceptable ways to help end this pandemic. Being vaccinated should be considered as an act of charity toward others in our communities."

He added that the "new vaccine from Johnson & Johnson has some moral concerns we must acknowledge. Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, Johnson & Johnson uses a line of stem cells procured from abortions performed over 30 years ago in the production of its vaccine."

Duca's statement Monday cited a letter he had read at Masses several weeks ago.

In his statement, Duca said that the Catholic Congregation of Doctrine has affirmed that receiving a vaccine that was "developed using cell lines of illicit origin" was acceptable, while keeping in mind that everyone has the duty to make known their disagreement and to ask that their healthcare system make other types of vaccines available.’”

"My guidance to the faithful of the Diocese of Baton Rouge is to accept as your first choices the vaccines created by Pfizer and Moderna, but if for any reasonable circumstance you are only able to receive the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, you should feel free to do so for your safety and for the common good," Duca said.

In light of the challenges with the "acquisition and equitable distribution of all three vaccines" that Catholic healthcare representatives have told him about, Duca said, "I therefore support their policy of administering any of the vaccines as circumstances require."

The Diocese of Baton Rouge covers 12 civil parishes, roughly in an area from New Roads to Kentwood to Napoleonville.