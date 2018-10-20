A home on Tennessee Street was destroyed by fire early Saturday after a pot was left unattended on the stove, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Two people were inside and sleeping when the house caught fire around 3 a.m. They escaped safely after neighbors noticed the blaze and came knocking on the door, according to the fire department news release.
Firefighters found no working fire alarm in the house, according to the news release. The home on 1950 Tennessee St. was declared a total loss. The neighboring house also sustained $15,000 worth of damage.
Firefighters responded at 3:06 a.m. and the fire was under control at 3:49 a.m., the fire department said.
The Red Cross was called out to assist.