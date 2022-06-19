Two juveniles are dead after a vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a pond near Bayou Manchac in Ascension Parish on Sunday afternoon, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash occurred at 11:52 a.m. near the 18000 block of Perkins Road, according to the St. George Fire Department. St. George Fire responded to the scene along with first responders from several other departments. They were unable to locate the vehicle, which was completely submerged underwater, according to St. George Fire.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Dive Team was eventually able to locate the vehicle and the juveniles, who were transported to area hospitals in critical condition, according to St. George Fire.
The juveniles were later declared deceased, according to LSP.
Nine agencies responded to the scene of the crash, according to St. George Fire.