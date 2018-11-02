For a second time in three years, a St. James Parish man has been convicted in a 2013 stabbing outside a River Road bar and now faces up to 40 years in state prison, prosecutors said Friday.
Kyriene Vallery, 27, of Convent was found guilty of manslaughter on a 10-2 vote Thursday after a 12-person jury had declined to convict him of a second-degree murder following a four-day trial before Judge Tess Stromberg.
St. James Parish prosecutors Steven Tureau and Adam Koenig had accused Vallery of getting into a fight with and then killing Christian Allen, 25, outside Club 7002 in Convent on Nov. 28, 2013.
Another jury had previously convicted Vallery of second-degree murder for the slaying in September 2015, but Judge Stromberg overturned the verdict and granted a new trial on June 26, 2017.
Court personnel had trouble producing a complete transcript for Vallery's appeal, including for parts of important witness testimony and bench conferences, due to recording problems during the first trial, the judge found.
At trial this week, prosecutors told jurors that Vallery and Allen got into a fight inside the bar off La. 44, which continued once they were pushed outside.
The fight had appeared to end but Vallery was seen walking to a nearby vehicle, getting a knife, walking back to Allen and stabbing him in his side, prosecutors with the 23rd Judicial District said.
Allen, who was from Paulina, yelled he had been stabbed in his side, prosecutors told jurors, and Vallery chased him until he collapsed and fell. Allen then ran off from the scene, prosecutors said.
Sheriff's deputies found Allen lying in the street. He was taken to an area hospital but later died, prosecutors said.
St. James Parish sheriff's deputies arrested Vallery on a second-degree murder count and parole violation a day later, the Sheriff's Office said at the time.
Stromberg, the 23rd Judicial District judge who presided over the trial in Convent, deferred Vallery's sentence until Jan. 28.