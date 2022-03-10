A hit-and-run accident left one car flipped and a residential street flooded Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
Police were called to the scene in the 2800 block of 38th St. (map) around 3:45 p.m., according to BRPD spokesperson Don Coppola.
A utility pole was knocked down and a fire hydrant was damaged in the accident. Both Entergy and the water company were notified of the damages, but no update has been provided as of Thursday morning.
One person fled the scene, according to BRFD spokesperson Justin Hill.
Video taken by BRFD shows an overturned vehicle near a bursting fire hydrant. The street appeared to be flooded.
Those involved in the accident were checked out by medical professionals but refused treatment, Hill said.
Police are still investigating, Coppola said. No arrests have been made.