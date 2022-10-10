After more than seven months of negotiations, a proposal to make major cutbacks in a city-parish program that allows some employees to continue working while collecting retirement benefits will be debated by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council in the coming week.
The "retire/rehire" system allows employees to retire and begin collecting benefits, but continue to be paid for up to 29 hours of work a week, or just under 75% of their salary. Those employees are also no longer required to contribute to the retirement system because they’re considered part time — a cost to taxpayers that runs afoul of IRS rules, legal experts have argued.
Under a new proposal from the city-parish’s retirement board, that program would be severely limited to only a handful of employees, city-parish Employees Retirement System Board of Trustees President J. Daniels said.
“It does significantly reduce the amount of individuals that can qualify for the retire-rehire, which is a good thing because it’s a demonstration to the IRS that we hear you,” Daniels said. “The program in which 50-something people benefited from will no longer go forward upon approval by the Metro Council.”
To qualify for the program, an employee must have a combined service with the city-parish of 32 years if hired before September 1, 2015, or 37 years if hired after that date under the proposal. There currently is no limitation to the program based on years of service, so the amendment would severely limit the number of eligible employees if approved by Metro Council.
That clause will limit the number of employees eligible for the program to fewer than five people, Daniels said. Employees currently under the retire-rehire program will be grandfathered in under the proposal. Three of them are members of the retirement board.
Retirees would also have to wait at least 6 months — instead of the current policy of just one day — before returning to work, with no emergency exceptions. Employees would be limited to 49% of the wages they earned when they retired, rather than the current pay of just under 75%. For future employees participating in the program, the city-parish will also begin contributing to the retirement system, something it is not doing currently.
The board has debated changes to the retirement system ordinance since early last year. The discussion was prompted by a December 2020 report from the retirement system’s actuary that said the current practices may be out of compliance with Internal Revenue Service guidelines.
The seven-member body grappled for months with the same question: Should they impose the strictest changes to the system that were recommended by the board’s actuary to ensure compliance with the IRS, or take a softer approach that risks IRS scrutiny without driving away staff?
In February, even tighter restrictions than the current proposal won out when a divided board voted to recommend Metro Council amend the ordinance, requiring retirees to wait at least 6 months before returning to work — with no emergency exceptions. It also recommended employees be limited to 25% of the wages they earned when they retired, and that they can only be re-employed for 1 year, except in "extraordinary circumstances," a clause that is not in the new proposal.
Daniels acknowledged the first proposal was “conservative” at the time.
Some council members worried those amendments would make it harder to obtain veteran, high-ranking staff by removing, something the parish is already struggling with. In the spring, Metro Council members Dwight Hudson and Rowdy Gaudet delayed an anticipated vote to try to soften some of the changes.
Amid negotiations, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s annual audit of the system released over the summer flagged the retire-rehire system as troublesome in its current form and recommended Metro Council support changes to it.
While the new proposal still severely curbs the program, Gaudet said he is in favor of it in the interest of ensuring the retirement system is IRS-compliant.
“We had great conversations about making this, number one, IRS compliant and, number two, a program that could still be feasible for the city-parish with the workforce challenges we are facing,” Gaudet said.
The addition of the credible years of service limitation should prevent “abuse” of the system by employees trying to retire as early as possible while still leaving it mostly intact, Gaudet said.
Hudson did not respond to requests for comment.
Daniels argued the changes to the retirement system will not harm the city-parish’s efforts to hire more staff because it instead creates more opportunities for upward mobility for employees not in senior management.
“I think it’s really going to compel senior management to properly train the next leadership within the city-parish as opposed to having their exit plan be to retire, come back and hold the spot for the next 20 years,” Daniels said. “I think you’re going to see a pivot to leadership development … and that’s a positive for everybody.”
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s administration said it supports the effort to amend the retirement system ordinance in the interest of ensuring compliance with the IRS. Broome’s spokesman, Mark Armstrong, declined to take a position on the newest specific proposal.
“We want an outcome where we can retain qualified individuals with many years of institutional knowledge, but we also want to make sure there are opportunities for younger employees seeking careers in the city-parish,” Armstrong said. “Bottom line, the most important thing is to be in compliance with the IRS, and we'd like to see the conversation play out in the Metro Council.”
If the proposal is approved by the council on Wednesday, the changes will take effect immediately.