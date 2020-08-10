The East Baton Rouge coroner's office recorded an additional 34 coronavirus deaths over the past week, the highest number in at least the last two months, officials reported Monday morning.

That's more than triple the number reported the previous week and significantly higher than the level of COVID-19 fatalities recorded for any other seven-day period in June and July, when deaths largely hovered in the single digits.

The number of coronavirus cases in Baton Rouge have recently trended downward after peaking in mid-July, though health experts have repeatedly noted that deaths from COVID-19 come at the end of the infection and treatment cycle, lagging new cases by weeks.

The 34 deaths reported Monday include 14 women and 20 men, ages 38 to 99. Eleven of the victims were nursing home residents. One victim died at his residence after quarantining at home.

Their deaths bring the parishwide total to 360 lives lost since the start of the pandemic.

