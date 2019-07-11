State offices in East Baton Rouge and 31 other parishes will be closed Friday because of Tropical Storm Barry, officials said Thursday.
The list includes Acadia, Ascension, Assumption, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St.
James, St. John, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.
Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne made the announcement.