Baton Rouge firefighters battled a fully-involved structure fire on Education Street early Wednesday morning.
A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department says the house — located on Education near Thomas H. Delpit Drive — was vacant at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
The fire was contained just before 6:40 a.m.
Several roadways in the area were blocked off to traffic while crews responded.
Investigators remained on the scene to determine the cause of the blaze. More information will be forthcoming as the investigation continues.