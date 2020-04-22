East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's administration has persuaded the Metro Council to approve a $700,000 software management system many council members originally balked at when the expenditure was first presented last month.

Many on the council called their unanimous decision Wednesday for the software system, which the administration previously said was essential to creating a paper trail for Broome's nearly $1 billion roads improvement plan, a bitter pill they were swallowing to prevent any hiccups in the rollout of the projects.

During the virtual meeting, several reiterated their frustrations with the lack of information they needed upfront to decide on such a large expenditure.

"This was one of the things we had to do to keep government moving forward," Council Pro Tem Scott Wilson said during a telephone interview after the meeting. "I think (the administration) heard our voices. But we couldn't keep putting this off since we don't know how long we're gonna have to meet like this."

The Metro Council has been forced to hold virtual meetings since stay-at-home and social distancing orders went into effect to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The proposed agreement for the software is a supplemental expenditure added to the city-parish's contract with Stantec, one of the management firms handling the oversight and implementation for a chunk of Broome's MovEBR projects.

The program management system will allow the firm to "monitor schedules, cash flow, correspondence, plans, invoice tracking, progress reports and other documents" related to the roads plan, according to previous reports.

Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis agreed with several residents who emailed their opposition to the management system because they felt the administration should have included purchase of the software in the original project proposals that were issued for bidding.

And she and Councilwoman Chauna Banks had the same concerns about the city-parish making such a high-dollar purchase right now when parish leaders know there will be sharp revenue declines due to the business shutdowns during the pandemic.

Councilman Dwight Hudson said his recent conversation with Fred Raiford, the city-parish's director of transportation and drainage, eased most of his concerns surrounding the item.

"I know this didn't happen the way we all wanted, but these are the cards we've been dealt and I think it's time to move forward," Hudson said during Wednesday's meeting.

And Councilman Matt Watson told council members he had spoken with a number of professionals in the industry who said there were likely other software management programs out there but they could have been more expensive than the one the administration presented to the council for approval.

In a separate item, the Metro Council unanimously approved the final set of change orders for the downtown River Branch Library.

That project has been cursed with problems, which began in the fall of April 2018 when an alleged design flaw caused the support beams on the building's cantilever to fail, halting construction for more than a year.

The city-parish's Library Board of Control in May 2019 dipped into its coffers to get the $2.7 million it took to do the remediation work.

And since then, opening dates for the new branch kept getting pushed back due to various circumstances, the latest being the coronavirus pandemic pushing the opening until sometime next month.

+2 Coronavirus shutdown delays opening of beleaguered River Center Branch library The coronavirus pandemic has created yet another setback for the opening of Baton Rouge's downtown River Center Branch Library.

According to a memo from the city-parish's director of buildings and grounds, Buquet & LeBlanc submitted eight change orders totaling $3.6 million. Two of those change orders, totaling $3.1 million, were for the remediation work.

The remaining $446,361.00 was for "unforeseen conditions and miscellaneous utility related items" contractors had to do once the project got going again.

The change orders have inflated the cost of the building's construction from $14 million to nearly $19 million.

The city-parish is currently locked in a legal battle with the project's architects and engineers, trying to recoup the additional money it has taken to complete the project.