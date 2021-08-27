Hurricane Ida formed Friday as it moves towards the Louisiana coast, triggering local officials and residents to prepare for a possibly near Category 4 hurricane.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to address the storm's latest forecast and state preparations in a 4:30 p.m. press conference.

The next updated forecast and track for Hurricane Ida is scheduled to be released at 4 p.m.

