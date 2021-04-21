Assumptions Parish Sheriff car cruiser

PAINCOURTVILLE — An Assumption Parish woman wanted by authorities for more than two weeks in a domestic stabbing has been arrested, the Sheriff's Office said. 

Latisha Shankeshia Davis, 40, stabbed her girlfriend in the upper back with a medium-sized steak knife during an argument April 1, sheriff's deputies said Wednesday.

Davis, who lives in 100 block of Pugh Street in Paincourtville, fled the scene of the stabbing; arriving deputies found the knife and other materials that, officials said, corroborated the injured girlfriend's description of events.

Lonny Cavalier, spokesman for the Sheriff's Office, said the girlfriend had non-life-threatening wounds in her back and took herself to a local hospital after assessment by paramedics.

An arrest warrant was issued for Davis on April 2 and she was booked Monday on a single count of aggravated second-degree battery.

She has since been released on $250,000 bail, deputies said.

