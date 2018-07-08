A 10-year-old Baton Rouge Police Union contract will remain in effect for a few more months while representatives for the city and the officers await the results of a study looking at the Police Department's salary and benefits.
The document outlines the basic conditions of employment — including wages and hours — but also discusses how the Baton Rouge Police Department handles allegations of wrongdoing against officers and disciplines them. Both sides expect pay and benefits to be the centerpiece of contract negotiations, whenever they occur.
The contract was initially set to expire in December, but Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome extended it through June 30 so new Police Chief Murphy Paul could be involved. The agreement now will be in place on a month-to-month basis until either the city or union officials terminate it with 30 days' notice.
Though the discussions have been pushed down the road for now, the pay and benefits study is expected to eventually force the two parties to the table. Tensions grew between Broome, Paul and union officials earlier this year over the firing of former Officer Blane Salamoni in the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling.
What both sides have previously agreed on is that Baton Rouge officers are underpaid. Broome, Paul and Baton Rouge Police Union President Sgt. C. Bryan Taylor all supported a $39,500 study in front of the Metro Council in April when the council members unanimously agreed to that review, which could be made final as early as August. An outside expert has been asked to compare the wages and benefits of Baton Rouge officers to their counterparts at other departments of similar size.
Broome said she believes the resulting data will “be an essential tool to moving forward with any discussions surrounding pay raises.”
Taylor said he may be willing to discuss adjustments in benefits if the base pay went up, which is why he, too, wants to see the study’s outcome before negotiating. He said the department's benefits are above fair labor standards in some regards.
“Anything in the contract is open for negotiation and we may be more willing to give in depending on the amount of pay that we have,” Taylor said. “We’re so underpaid that the little perks that we have from our contract are the only things that keeps our officers here.”
Taylor plans to ask for a raise in both base pay and incentive pay, which could include bumps for shift differentials or credits for officers who obtain college degrees. His main concern right now, he says, is officer retention as the department is “losing people at an alarming rate.”
“People are quitting to go to other departments," Taylor said. "People are quitting to go to the private sector. I think a lot of that has to do with money.”
He said he wants the city to come up with a way to fund pay raises, suggesting the possibility of a sales tax like the one being considered for road improvements.
“We’re trying to put taxes on the ballot for roads. Well, pretty roads are fine and dandy, but if they’re covered in crime, then I don’t know how much that’s going to do for you,” Taylor said.
Broome said if the study suggests a pay raise, she will cross that bridge when she gets to it.
One councilman unsuccessfully proposed a property tax to support police department raises at the end of last year. At least one councilman who opposed the idea had considered the upcoming contract debate in his decision.
Officers currently receive annual step pay raises, but the last departmentwide raise was in 2015. All city-parish employees, including the police, got a 2 percent bump due to a revamp of the pay scale structure, according to clips from The Advocate.
Aside from pay and benefits, Broome said she and her team have already met and identified areas of the contract that they want to discuss, but she declined to specify those areas, citing potential legal issues.
She did say that as both sides discuss pay raises and officers’ general well-being, she wants the union to work with her to “change the trajectory and improve the connectedness with the community.”
“I believe that building language in the contract that speaks to (the union’s) commitment to protecting the dignity and human rights of everyone in the community will go a long way in building community capital and support for whatever they want to do in the future,” Broome said.
When now-chief Paul was asked during a November job interview about implementing change at a department under a union contract and a civil service system, he said he already had an idea of what to renegotiate. He referenced how the language in the contract hasn’t changed in a long time.
“My question is: Are we moving forward as an agency and an organization?” Paul said at the time. “Because if we haven’t made any substantial changes in 15 years, then there’s room for growth.”
Police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said Friday that they are aware the contract will continue on a monthly basis and that Paul will be involved in the negotiations. He declined to comment further on behalf of the chief.
The existing contract, negotiated by former Mayor-President Kip Holden, has been in place for a decade. When it was up for expiration at the end of 2016, Holden extended it for one year. Broome then gave it another six months, through June of this year, to allow the new police chief a seat at the table.
Taylor requested a third, formal extension last month through December of 2018, arguing securing a contract would promote stability at the department. Without the additional time, the city and department will remain under the contract until one side cancels it with 30 days notice.
"It could be canceled and there’s no security for our members," Taylor said. "We’re losing people at an alarming rate. Why would you add anything else to it to cause anymore grief or stress on our members if you can just extend it through the end of December?"
Broome denied the additional six months. She said moving forward on a monthly basis allows them flexibility once the study results come back.
“Stability is not necessarily totally reliant upon that contract,” Broome said. “Stability is relying upon a positive working relationship, which is what I have and Chief Paul has been trying to establish more specifically since he has taken on that leadership role.”
When asked why the same contract has remained untouched for so many years, Broome said she can’t speak for a prior administration, but said she is focused on moving it forward.
Taylor, who joked how the contract’s format looks like it was written on a typewriter, said a lot of the agreement is based on fair labor standards or state law, like the police officer bill of rights, so he doesn’t think too much would change over time.
Once the negotiations do start some time in the next six months, Taylor said he thinks it could take a couple of months to come to an agreement.
“It would depend on how well we come to the table with an open mind and we can agree to disagree on things and compromise on things,” Taylor said. “We’re willing to negotiate. I would just like to be able to negotiate in good faith with all the cards on the table and some of those cards happen to be pay.”