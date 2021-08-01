Firefighters doused the blaze before it tore through the rest of the building, but the damage was done.

The Violet Street apartment fire late Tuesday drove 10 people — six of them children — out of house and home.

A few days later, another apartment erupted in flames.

This time, a few miles northward, just off Plank Road and south of Highway 190 in Baton Rouge, where firefighters again beat it back before it could spread and before it could hurt anyone.

Two fires in three days, both ruled arson.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it responded to 13 intentionally set blazes in all of July, damaging four lived-in homes, seven empty ones and two apartments. One proved fatal. Taking place in the dark morning hours, the July 23 fire licked up a house on Cable Street, hospitalizing the homeowner who succumbed to his burns a short time later.

The numbers would've been unprecedented before 2020. Since the pandemic, however, BRFD said that's become the usual pace: an arson about every day or few.

Baton Rouge recorded 94 arsons in the first half of 2020, making for a near-50 percent increase from the same timeframe a year prior. The first six months of 2019 saw 63.

January to June this year clocked 87, an average of 14 a month. Though a little less compared to those six months in 2020, it's a 138 percent jump the first half of 2019.

Like fluctuations in other types of crime rates over the past year, officials say it's tough to pinpoint a cause. Regardless, BRFD spokesman Justin Hill said, "we're obviously tracking it."

Fellow BRFD spokesman, Curt Monte, said it's also hard to extrapolate any notable trends from such a varied array of fires. Over the past year, arsons scorched homes, apartments, cars, businesses and even front-yard trash piles, he said. And they happened all over the map in Baton Rouge.

"Arson is a crime done for so many reasons," Monte said.

Many involved insurance fraud or domestic spats. Some were attempts to cover-up other wrongdoing.

Though most arsons go unsolved, Baton Rouge has clearance rate higher than the national average: 30% so far this year compared to 23% for the U.S. overall.

BRFD investigators made nine arson arrests through June of this year, Hill said. And in the fire that displaced 10 people early last week, they arrested one more.

Though its sample size is considerably smaller, the St. George Fire Department has kept up a similar solve rate.

The department, which serves communities just south and east of Baton Rouge proper, has investigated 24 fires through July this year. Of the six ruled arson, SGFD spokesman Eldon Ledoux said, two led to arrests and one of those to conviction.

For the most part, BRFD's Monte said, arsons don't culminate in that kind of closure. There are many ways to clear a case, the veteran fire official explained, depending on whether the perpetrator is a child, mentally ill or ruled less-than-criminally culpable for some other reason.

Thankfully for local fire agencies, the state lends a hand on some arsons and every deadly conflagration.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is required by law to independently investigate fatal fires. But agencies throughout Louisiana can always ask the state for backup — a service largely used by small communities that might not employ their own fire investigators, SFMO spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue said.

Through June this year, state fire investigators were called to look into 351 fires across the state — 106 of which were deemed arson.

Rodrigue said she read through every one of those investigations, which identified a broad range of causes.

"More times than not," she said, "it is domestic in nature."

Another common arson motive: insurance fraud.

According to a Louisiana Department of Insurance analysis of FBI data, intentional fires cost the average household $400 to $700 a year in increased premiums.

While the cost of arson is shared broadly among citizens, BRFD's Monte noted, so, too, can be the chance to fight it.

"Like any other crime, we are always in the need of assistance from the public," he said. "If you see something say something."

To report a suspicious fire, call the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867, the BRFD at (225) 354-1419 or the St. George Fire Department at (225) 454-6550.