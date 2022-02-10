Masks will no longer be required to be worn indoors or outdoors on the Louisiana State University campus beginning Monday, LSU president William Tate IV wrote in a statement Thursday.
Tate IV also announced that, due to decreasing COVID-19 case rates both on campus and in the Baton Rouge area, all classes will resume their delivery modality as listed in the course catalog starting Monday.
LSU announced it would lift its indoor mask mandate for the fall 2021 semester on Nov. 16, just over two weeks after the statewide mask mandate was lifted by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
The university mask mandate was re-implemented for the spring 2022 semester on Jan. 1.
The mask mandate for Southern University campuses will remain the same, university officials told The Advocate Thursday.
While masks will not be required next week, LSU says it encourages N95 and KN95 masks and other face coverings to provide the best protection from COVID-19.