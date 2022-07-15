Beginning next month, bus passengers in Baton Rouge and Baker will no longer need cash to get a ride thanks to the launch of the Capital Area Transit System's contactless payment option, the agency announced.
All of CATS' 62 buses will be equipped with a scanner that riders can use to pay their fare through a mobile app or reloadable card. The service launches August 15.
Riders currently pay fares using cash or paper passes bought in advance, spokeswoman Deanna Wallace said. The development of contactless pay was funded through a federal COVID-19 mitigation grant in order to limit the spread of germs on CATS buses through cash transactions.
“We are excited to be bringing this technology to the people of Baton Rouge and Baker,” CATS Interim CEO Dwana Williams said in a statement. “Touchless pay will allow our riders easier access to passes and fares, speed up the boarding process, and eliminate the need for having cash and coins on hand in order to ride.”
Payments through mobile devices will be made using the Umo Mobile app. The app allows riders to purchase passes or reload the balance of their account using a credit or debit card for individual rides, according to the agency. Riders can also pick up a pass card at the CATS terminal that can be reloaded online or at the terminal.
Riders boarding a bus will only need to scan their app or their card pass in order to pay their fare, Wallace said.
The implementation of the payment system is funded by a $300,000 U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration grant that was awarded to CATS in January 2021. CATS received one of 37 FTA grants intended to fund COVID-mitigating measures on public transportation systems around the U.S.
CATS will continue to accept cash payments. The paper passes will be phased out over time, according to the agency.