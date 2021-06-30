A year after coronavirus lockdowns canceled July 4 celebrations, sending Louisianans to fireworks stands in droves so they could produce their own pyrotechnics shows, launching fireworks in 2021 will likely be more expensive due to pandemic-related strains on global shipments and supplies.

The COVID-19 pandemic upended 2020's Independence Day and New Year's Eve celebrations, leading to a larger than usual rush of customers who wanted their own fireworks events. The heightened demand for consumer fireworks has put strains on supply, leaving some local firework shops unable to stock up on smoke bombs, firecrackers and artillery shells.

"A bunch of orders we got right now were orders we had placed from Christmas that are just getting in," said Michael Kauffman, who owns and runs MK3 Fireworks off of the U.S. 190 bridge north of Port Allen. "It's crazy."

That in turn, has led to some local fireworks tents and businesses having to raise prices slightly and have fewer fireworks varieties on hand. For example, an artillery shell that Kaufmann sells — named after the legendary sword Excalibur — sold for $69 around last year's holidays and is now $100.

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, a trade association of companies involved in the consumer fireworks industry, about 30% of consumer fireworks needed for Independence Day didn't make it out of China, where the majority of them are made.

Many shipments have also seen delays up to 12 weeks as ships linger in the Pacific Ocean while waiting to enter California ports, the organization said. Transporting fireworks has also been difficult because of shortages in truck drivers and freight operators.

At Bluehouse Fireworks and Gonzales, owner Travis Bercegeay, too, has seen a drop in fireworks supply, which has led to a slight price bump compared to past years. In his more than 50 years of running the fireworks stand on of La. 44 in Gonzales, he said the past year and a half has been much different than previous years.

Bercegeay expects to have enough to meet customers’ demands despite only receiving about one-quarter of his last inventory order. But since people tend to buy fireworks at the last minute, it’s still too early to see if supplies will last.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Meanwhile, fireworks events that were canceled last year are set to resume this weekend, including along the levee in Baton Rouge, as well as other local events in surrounding communities.

Launching fireworks is illegal anywhere in East Baton Rouge Parish, including in Central, Baker and Zachary. Nearby parishes tend to allow consumer fireworks in unincorporated areas, though cities tend to not allow them.

In some ways, the pandemic has benefited fireworks sellers since many people held their own shows last year, many for the first time, Kauffman said.

For Baton Rouge couple Thornton and Ceaira Lovely, both 30, the higher price was still worth it, since launching fireworks is an annual tradition.

"The kids get excited when they see the popping,” Thornton said Tuesday afternoon while holding a variety pack loaded with fountains, roman candles and artillery shells that he plans to launch after watching fireworks on the levee with his family. “It's about the enjoyment."