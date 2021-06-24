WALKER — A local business that caters to people willing to drive miles to shoot each other with balls of hardened paint has sparked ire from neighbors and local officials who say the place has become a nuisance and violates parish regulations.
Sandwiched between homes on Arnold Road midway between Satsuma and Denham Springs, Guerilla Warfare Paintball boasts on its website of “the finest paintball in Baton Rouge.” The shooting range houses inflatable obstacles and several acres of woods where patrons can cosplay war games.
But the facility has been closed since May, when Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks fired off a cease-and-desist letter ordering the business to suspend operations. The order capped off months of complaints from neighbors about crammed driveways, the interminable pop-pop-pop of paintball rounds and development on the property that parish officials said violated permit requirements.
Guerilla Paintball owner Justin King, for his part, sees the backlash as a witch-hunt.
“They’re killing me,” he said Wednesday, “because now I’ve been closed for four weeks.”
Now, the cease-and-desist order has become a flashpoint for the parish government.
King is calling on the parish council to get Ricks to revoke the order, a resolution listed on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting.
But members of the council say Rick has a point: the shooting range has created problems since King opened the place in 2019.
At the time, King acquired only a shed permit — something typically granted to homeowners so they can divert power to their property. What he should have secured was a commercial permit required to run a for-profit business in Livingston Parish, said Jeff Ard, a District 1 councilman whose area encompasses the paintball lot.
Officials later visited the site to find developers working on it in ways clearly intended for commercial use, according to Ard.
“Since then, it’s just built up over two years,” he said. “ I don’t think (King) was trying to get away with something. I think a lot of it stemmed from him just not understanding how to start a business.”
At one point, the Louisiana Department of Health ordered King to build the kind of bathrooms required of commercial business — customers had previously used portable toilets. At another, parish officials learned that a small pond had been dug on the property, which would have required a drainage impact study to ensure it would not increase flooding risk, Ard said.
Complaints have also poured in from neighbors, Ard said, as the facility saw more customers during the pandemic, sometimes drawing sizable crowds. The site occasionally hosts large “Friday Night Lights” paintball tournaments that residents say cause traffic and noise late into the night.
Ricks said that he was left with no choice but to send Guerilla Warfare a cease-and-desist order.
“I feel bad for the position that the owner’s in, but everyone has to follow the ordinances that the council passed,” the parish president said. “I told him: once you get compliant, go back before the planning council. If you meet the ordinance, they will approve you and you’ll be good to go.”
Should officials approve the motion calling on Ricks to rescind the cease-and-desist demand, that would be highly unusual for the council, which was elected in part to work more cohesively with the parish president. And even if the resolution passes, Ricks would be under no obligation to overturn the order.
“He certainly has the right to come before the council and discuss it with them, but at the end of the day, I’m the one that has the authority on the cease-and-desist order,” Ricks said. “But this has blown into a major issue on all fronts, and I’m not going to be able to lift it until he meets the ordinance.”
King said he’s willing to do what the parish president wants, including ordering impact studies on drainage and traffic, putting a fence around parts of the property and building the new restrooms. But he said he’s wary of footing the bill — which he pegged at $35,000 — and having the council revoke his permit application anyway.
Mostly, he wants the business to remain open while he makes those changes.
“I need to be open,” he insisted. “I can’t stay closed.”
King is set to make his case against the cease-and-desist order at the Livingston Parish Council meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday.