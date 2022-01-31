Since 2004, East Baton Rouge residents have paid more every year in fees to fix sewer systems that flood with rainwater, causing human waste to overflow and spill into buildings throughout the parish.

After decades under a federal consent decree that has led to $1.6 billion worth of improvements, the city has significantly cut down the number of those overflows. But it has not eliminated them.

Before the improvements started, there were 1,400 overflows per year as recently as 2015, city-parish officials say. That's down to 420 in 2022.

Over the same period, average rainfall increased from 69 inches a year to almost 80, according to a statement from the parish's Department of Environmental Services.

Still, Baton Rouge has continued to struggle with sewage backups and spills.

"While every community unfortunately experiences sewer overflows, the City-Parish is committed to further reducing these incidents through regular system maintenance, additional capital projects, and public outreach to reduce the introduction of harmful materials that can cause backups or overflows," the statement said.

Last September, its largest sewage plant overflowed in a storm, flooding 30 apartment units along Gardere Lane with raw sewage. Today, most of those ground-floor apartment units sit vacant because their former inhabitants moved rather than risk another sewage flood, said Kevin Oliver, a 43-year-old who still lives in his apartment that flooded almost five months ago.

"I was scared, man," Oliver said. "That's why we're planning to move. It was unbelievable. There were worms inside the water, snails in the water, it smelled."

Residents living near both of the city-parish’s two wastewater facilities complain of a regular stench of sewage. The stretch of Gardere Lane in front of the southern plant reeked of sewage Friday morning.

Spills are oftentime reported at the plants during periods of heavy rainfall, according to state records. Reports of indoor residential sewage backups to the city-parish’s 3-1-1 line also regularly spike during rainy weeks.

Backups also still regularly cost city-parish taxpayers. During Wednesday’s Metro Council meeting, council members approved four separate settlements with residents that suffered sewage backups, totaling more than $107,000.

“This was a billion dollar effort. You spend a billion dollars on a bridge, then you can drive over it and everything is good,” said John Pardue, a professor with LSU’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. “This is a different deal because everything is underground. You’re hoping that by completing this thing it’s going to be a success, but it’s not clear to me that they made much of a dent with the inflow that comes in.”

Too much water

The parish has been in trouble with federal regulators over the sewer system since at least 1988, when it was placed under a consent decree. In 2001, that decree was expanded — the city was required to vastly reduce the number of backups by 2015.

The federal government is still reviewing whether Baton Rouge has met the terms of that decree.

To pay for the fixes, the city began hiking sewage rates by 4% in 2004, and has done so every year since. Today, the typical family pays about $60.10 a month, according to the city-parish.

The problem these costly repairs are trying to fix is that water from rain keeps leaking into sanitary sewers that are supposed to be "closed." Those sewers are not designed to carry anything except for human waste and toilet paper.

“During a normal operation we don’t come anywhere near close to capacity at those plants,” city-parish Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Kelvin Hill said.

When it rains, however, the amount of water flowing through the system can be as much as five times the normal flow on a sunny day, according to the city-parish.

The South Wastewater Treatment Plant along Gardere Lane can see up to 200 million gallons of flow on a rainy day. That is the maximum amount the plant is rated to handle and five times its average daily flow of 40 million gallons, the city-parish said.

The North Wastewater Treatment Plant on Woodpecker Street can experience 120 million gallons of flow on a rainy day — nearly eight times its daily average of 15 million gallons and also near the maximum amount that plant is rated to handle, the city-parish said.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

+4 Sewage has spilled out of this Baton Rouge treatment plant 5 times this year, records show When untreated sewage poured from a treatment plant in southern East Baton Rouge Parish last week, flooding residential streets and homes, it …

When it rains hard enough, water comes into the system faster than it's able to move it. And oil, grease, and other blockages residents dump down the drain make things worse.

Rainwater runs into the sewers through manhole covers, which are vented to prevent a buildup of gasses, and broken pipes. But the city-parish largely attributes the problem to “illicit tie-ins” located on properties across the parish.

An illicit tie-in can be anything that illegally diverts stormwater to the sewage system, from gutter spouts attached to a home’s sewage cleanout to a yard drain attached to a sewage line underground, Hill said.

“We really don't know how many (illicit tie-ins) are out there,” Hill said. “We typically find them when we’re in the process of making some repair to our system. But we know from a rain event that we have a lot of stormwater that enters our closed sewer system.”

Typically, the tie-ins are made out of ignorance, not ill intent, Hill said. When the city-parish locates an illicit tie-in, it issues a warning letter that often resolves the issue, Hill said.

That doesn't happen very frequently, though. The most recent reported instances of illicit tie-ins that were discovered by the city-parish were from 2019, when three were located and eliminated throughout the course of the year, according to city-parish reports.

'A needle in a haystack'

The system is currently built to handle up to 4.4 inches of rainfall during a 12 hour period. But the increase in short, intense rainshowers due to climate change has caused the system to strain more frequently, according to the Department of Environmental Services.

Pardue sees the excess water in Baton Rouge’s sewer system first-hand when conducting COVID-19 surveillance for the city-parish. Sewage samples are collected from the plants every day to monitor the amount of COVID-19 that is present in the community, but it’s impossible to collect the data on a rainy day because the sewage is diluted by rainwater, Pardue said.

“Once the rain starts and it gets above about half an inch, our numbers go down to nothing,” Pardue said. “That’s an indication of when the problems start.”

David Schaad, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Duke University, said rainy, flat southeast Louisiana is more vulnerable to these problems than many places.

Cities with hills and other topography have gravity to help move the waste, Schaad said. But Baton Rouge has to rely on more than 500 pump stations.

“It’s a gravity drain system, and the pipes are already really flat,” Schaad said. “They’re predisposed that if there’s a blockage, then it rains and the water rises, it goes up and goes up everywhere, then flows out.”

With climate change increasing annual rainfall totals across the area, entirely solving the issue of stormwater in Baton Rouge’s sewage system may be nothing more than a pipe dream, Schaad said.

Other cities and towns across the country have built massive storage tanks at sewage plants that are intended to collect excess flow traveling into a plant that would otherwise overwhelm the system, Schaad said. That approach has come into favor because of the difficulty of locating each individual entry point for the water in an underground maze of pipes.

“Functionally, it’s not impossible, but it’s like searching for a needle in a haystack,” Schaad said.

+2 When it rains in Baton Rouge, residential sewage backups spike: 'It's just disgusting' The sweet smell evoked by Oleander Street's namesake is the last thing on anyone’s mind when heavy rains fall on the Garden District.

Despite the challenges, eliminating residential sewage backups and spills entirely should be the goal of the city-parish, Pardue said.

“(Backups) are just so traumatic. There’s nothing worse than that,” Pardue said. “That really is something that’s just terrible for the residents in lots of ways. There’s got to be a way of sorting that out when it gets bad enough.”