After COVID-19 canceled it two years in a row, Gonzales welcomed the Jambalaya Festival back with open arms this weekend.
Starting on Friday and continuing through Sunday, the 55th iteration of the festival included 5k and mile runs, carnival rides, food, and the family-oriented mini pot competition. But the main event was the cooking contest on South Irma Boulevard, where the title of "World Jambalaya Champion" was on the line.
Competing for a grand prize of $3,000, two-person teams of cooks and helpers particiapted in three rounds. The preliminary contest, where the teams cooked 10 pounds of rice, was on Saturday. From there, 32 teams advanced to the semifinals Sunday morning, where they'll cook 15 pounds.
In the finals on Sunday afternoon, the top 12 teams will cook 20 pounds — and the first world champion since 2019 will be crowned.
Previous champions got to compete in a more relaxed competition entirely for bragging rights: the Champ of Champs competition, held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“It’s more bragging rights than the money,” Mike Gonzales, board member of the Jambalaya Festival Association, said. “This is one of the friendliest competitions you will ever see. If this guy doesn’t make it to the next round, he’s pulling for somebody. They’re all friendly and help each other; it’s not really a competition."
All 77 competitors get the same amount of rice and chicken. Their skill is measured by their preferred use of spices — and their patience, as they cook in the blistering heat of an open-wood fire over three hours.
The jambalaya is judged using five criteria: overall appearance, rice texture, meat flavoring in the rice, meat tenderness and overall taste of the dish.
Jokingly called a "paddle-battle," the return of the competition is a return to normalcy following COVID.
“It’s a pretty big deal for us around here,” explained one of the cooks, Eric Guitreau. “We look forward to it all year long, and we schedule things around this weekend because we love it so much and love being a part of our history and the culture that we grew up with. Good music and good food is what its all about.”
Taught over a wood fire by his mother when he was 7 years old, the lifelong Gonzales resident has been cooking in the contest for about 7 years. Preparing by conducting three test runs, Guitreau attempted to emulate the environment he would be cooking in on Saturday as best he could, including the type of wood used and the ingredients provided.
The festival, with country and classic rock playing, is a relaxed affair for visitors, but not for cooks like Guitreau. They are making more than just food for hungry customers — they are artists perfecting their craft.
Working over a wood fire with freshly split wood in the summer heat with a cast iron pot is not easy. After 8 years of cooking, 2015 champion Lee Elisar has learned that hydration, as well as patience, are key to putting together a jambalaya worthy of the world championship.
“But it’s all part of the fun,” said Elisar, who has been cooking since his father and uncles taught him the family tradition as a boy. “You’ve just got to go with the process and take your time and it will all come through.”
Despite the competitive nature of the competition and the money and bragging rights on the line, jambalaya cooks don’t see their fellow competitors as rivals, but members of a brotherhood.
“I can’t stress enough the camaraderie here,” said Ricky Bonneval, a 70-year old retired cook who has participated in the festival for 21 years. “You make friends year after year; even if you’re cooking against them and they advance and you don’t, you become lifelong friends.”
The return of the Jambalaya Festival and its competition signaled the return to a tradition that dates back to 1968. Attendees said it is an integral part of the fabric of the community that is not only uniquely Ascension Parish but uniquely Gonzales.
Despite a smaller turnout than previous years, cooks feel the future is bright for jambalaya, with older cooks leading way to a new generation that will keep it alive.
“We’ve got more and more (people) coming in that enjoy the culture and the heritage,” Guitreau said. “And I think that’s the biggest thing, that we keep it going so we don’t lose (the tradition).”