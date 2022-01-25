Ascension Parish was roiling over growth and development last summer after heavy rains in May blocked streets in new neighborhoods, flooded homes and prompted flashbacks of 2016.
A fiery effort to recall six of the 11 Parish Council members soon followed, after a majority bloc had balked at a 12-month growth moratorium proposed by Parish President Clint Cointment, as well as subsequent moves to oust him as the head of drainage.
But six months on — well into a compromise nine-month growth moratorium and after new construction on some drainage projects and a relative peace between the council and Cointment — the recall efforts that began with so much emotion seem to have foundered.
With deadlines expired, three of the six recall campaigns failed to muster enough signatures to force new elections and oust targeted incumbents before the next ballot cycle: council members Teri Casso, Dempsey Lambert and Corey Orgeron.
The latest recall failed on Monday. The deadline to recall Lambert passed and backers did not submit a petition with signatures, according to Shanie Bourg, parish registrar of voters.
Under the law, its Bourg's job to verify the signatures if they are submitted. None of the recall campaigns have submitted signatures so far, she said.
A third of active voters in a council district are needed to remove an incumbent and force a recall.
The deadlines for recalls against the remaining three council members, John Cagnolatti, Aaron Lawler and Dal Waguespack, all expire by mid-February. Prospects aren't good for their success, some say.
Tim Babin has helped lead the campaign against Cagnolatti, a Gonzales-area councilman who is the new council chair. Babin said he has also helped other recall efforts collect signatures.
He said he doesn't expect the Cagnolatti recall to generate enough signatures by a Feb. 4 deadline — 2,177 — and doesn't expect any of the others will either.
"They're probably all going to fall short," said Babin, a 58-year-old photographer.
Officials in the Louisiana Secretary of State's office have noted that, in the past, recalls more often than not fail to generate the signatures necessary, even with an easing of the requirements in recent years, because of the numbers involved.
Organizers of Lambert's recall campaign had the largest hurdle of any group in Ascension, needing 2,854 signatures to oust the five-term incumbent from Galvez.
Attempts to reach their chair and vice chair were unsuccessful Tuesday. Lambert declined to comment Tuesday.
Councilwoman Teri Casso, who has taken fire from critics over her stances on development and landowner rights, called the recalls "painful," "hurtful" campaigns that revolved around the "politics of mean."
The Dutchtown councilwoman said she already planned to eschew reelection in 2023 and the recalls didn't help change her mind.
She said the recalls' failures also showed her that the council has "significant support in the community," though the efforts hurt relations between the council and the parish administration.
"Look, I enjoy working with everybody on that council," she said. "I can, at times, enjoy the administration, but it's, it's often because of the recall stuff, it was very, very challenging. … I'm so glad now that that's over, and perhaps now we can work well together."
Babin and Denise Drago, chair of the Orgeron recall, blamed a variety of reasons for the failure to get enough signatures.
Those reasons included COVID, the extended disruption of neighborhood door-knocking due to Hurricane Ida, physical ailments of some of the volunteer leaders, an unwillingness by people to answer the door, and the loss of momentum.
"We had a little over half of what we needed," Drago said, "but between COVID, hurricanes, you know, and just everything else, just people fizzed out that were supposed to help, and (said,) 'I can't. I can't. I can't.' And it is what it is."
The Orgeron recall effort needed 2,548 signatures, the third most of any council recall, according to the registrar's calculations.
Orgeron, whom the council censured in October after a confrontation with another councilman and casting insults toward members of the public, was among those who seemed to draw the most ire from critics due to that and other incidents.
Orgeron blamed the October outburst on his mental state after a physical fight he had one of his former legal clients a few days beforehand.
Orgeron and the ex-client, Roydall Lumar, each pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor counts of simple battery over the incident. Their trials are set for March 23.
Orgeron also did not return calls for comment.
Drago speculated that the recall campaigns did have effect of letting council members know "people were watching them closer." She added that the door-to-door work gathering signatures could create public awareness for the next election cycle in fall 2023.