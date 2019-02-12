Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is continuing her push to increase the number of small- and minority-owned businesses getting government contracts in the city-parish's $900 million roads improvement plan.

Broome, through a series of Equity in Business seminars, is alerting disadvantaged business enterprises on the contracting opportunities that will be open to them as construction nears on the nearly 70 projects that will be up for bid in the MovEBR plan.

"This is part of her equity in businesses campaign," said Veneeth Iyengar, Broome's assistant chief administrative officer overseeing economic development. "What we're seeing is a huge number of small businesses and DBEs wanting to improve themselves and partner with the city-parish on opportunities."

Since taking office, Broome has attempted to open the door wider for minority-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned and small businesses to get contracts with the city-parish through a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, or DBE program. She issued an executive order in 2017 to conduct a study on whether such businesses were getting excluded from city-parish business.

That study is still ongoing, but in the meantime Broome's office has held several seminars geared toward closing the gaps between local government and the DBE community.

"The study should be completed before end of year," Broome said. "Once it’s completed it will provide us with the data we need to … talk about a DBE program for the city-parish."

The Metro Council and mayor's office will likely respond with some type of policy or ordinance to encourage more equity and inclusion in the parish's business community, the mayor added.

More than 100 small- and minority business owners attended Tuesday's seminar, which was tailored to give DBEs a shot at securing some of the contracts that will be tied to the MovEBR road plan.

Voters in November approved the 30-year, half-cent sales tax that will fund the slate of road projects. Collection on the tax kicks off April 1.

While the road contracts will largely deal with construction and engineering, Broome says there will be tiers of related services and needs that small businesses can go after and/or partner with larger firms.

Broome said the city-parish is expected to release for publication a request for qualifications by the end of the week for a program manager to oversee the MovEBR projects. The RFQ will be made available next week when it's published in the newspaper.

Once the program manager is in place, the city-parish will have a more-definitive timeline for the execution of the MovEBR projects.

"I believe the people pursuing the program manager contract understand the message of inclusion and hopefully their teams will reflect that," Broome said. "We can’t do anything but encourage minority participation."