DONALDSONVILLE — In its first act, the sturdy building on the edge of a former high school campus in Donaldsonville served for decades as a school and community gym before eventually falling into disrepair and closing.

In its second act, the old gym that dates back to 1938 is shining as the new classroom building for three-year-olds in the Ascension Parish school district's Head Start program, the federal program that serves children from low-income families.

"This is one of my favorite projects ever," said Chad Lynch, planning and construction director for the school district.

Some $3 million was spent to transform the gym into a Head Start space for the district's youngest students — a project that required gutting the building, according to Jeremy Theriot, project manager.

The gym was a federal Works Administration Project of the Great Depression years that was built to last, Theriot said, with solid, cast-in-place concrete walls about 8 inches thick.

Bleachers and locker rooms were removed, as well as a performing stage that has been silent for years.

Now, the building on Lee Avenue in Donaldsonville, is filled with more than 100 lively three-year-olds in seven classrooms, eager to learn. There's a lobby, staff offices and a conference room, as well as a new playground outside.

The Head Start staff and students moved into their new space before Christmas last year, leaving behind a smaller classroom building nearby that's now undergoing its own major renovation to add three classrooms and a cafeteria to the Head Start campus. The two buildings will be joined by a hallway in the future.

Meals for the Head Start students will continue to be prepared at Donaldsonville High School, about two miles away on La. 1, and brought to the Head Start students on Lee Avenue, at least for now.

Once current renovations are finished, the kids will be able to eat breakfast and lunch in a regular school cafeteria, instead of in their classrooms as they do now, said Head Start Principal Martha Babin.

"The renovations have not only transformed the physical location, but our spirits are uplifted, as well," said Babin, who also oversees Head Start programs for four-year-olds in the Ascension Parish school district at four primary schools: G.W. Carver, Pecan Grove, Gonzales Primary and Donaldsonville Primary.

During the gym's renovation of the gym over the last year, workers uncovered a squarish, copper box, a "time capsule" that had been tucked away in a wall when the the building went up 80 years ago.

The contents of the time capsule — local newspapers of the time, important school documents — will be displayed in the future in the lobby of the building.

The Head Start students, "the youngest scholars in Ascension Parish," as Babin calls them, will now make their own history in the historic old building.

"We have a school for early learners here forever," she said.