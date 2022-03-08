The city-parish razed a house on Southern Avenue last September. It shouldn't have, and the mistake will cost East Baton Rouge taxpayers nearly $37,000.
The Department of Public Works bulldozed a dilapidated house that had been on a demolition list a few months earlier, but the home had been taken off the list and the property was due for reinspection on the day the building came down.
Mark Armstrong, a spokesman for the Mayor's Office, on Tuesday could not say how the mistake occurred but called it a reminder why the city-parish must operate with greater due diligence so something like it doesn't happen again.
"It sounds like a miscommunication or lack of communication," Armstrong said. "We are looking into how the miscommunication happened so we're not repeating an incident like this."
On Wednesday, the Metro Council will consider authorizing a settlement of $36,819 to Gregory Franklin, who owned the house, located at 9237 Southern Ave., at the time the city-parish accidentally demolished it.
According to records The Advocate requested, Franklin lives in Fort Worth, Texas, and had purchased the house from Lowball Properties LLC of Denham Springs about a month before it was razed.
Franklin could not be reached for comment. A person who works for Lowball Properties, who did not give his name, confirmed the company sold the property to Franklin, who they believed was going to do rehabilitation work on the derelict home, which is just off Scotland Avenue near its intersection with Interstate 110.
The home was in such state of disrepair it was declared an endangerment to the public's welfare due to a deteriorating roof, crumbling walls and flooring, overgrown trees and grass, and a front and backyard littered with trash and debris.
It cost more than $2,500 to tear down, according to a demolition expense sheet.
The home had cycled on and off the council's condemnation list for at least a decade, having changed ownership a few times. City-parish officials don't believe anyone was living it in at the time it was torn down.
The property is located in Councilwoman Chauna Banks' district. Banks did not return calls Tuesday seeking comment ahead of the council's discussion and possible vote Wednesday.
City-parish records show that the Metro Council had issued its last order to have the property demolished on March 24 of last year. That order was later rescinded, according to a resolution filed by the Council Administrator's Office on August 11 — a month before the city-parish crew bulldozed it.
The resolution doesn't state why the council reversed the demolition order. Project notes The Advocate reviewed show that Franklin called the city-parish four days before the demolition and stated that all violations related to the property had been "cleared." A reinspection of the property was scheduled for Sept. 13, the day it was torn down, according to the records.
The time it takes for properties to be condemned by the city-parish can vary, Armstrong said.
The process mostly begins with a public complaint through the city-parish's 311 system, which begins an inspection process that will either funnel cases through the parish's Blight Court or send them to the Metro Council if properties are worse off. That process can get significantly held up should the Parish Attorney's Office have trouble tracking down owners, who then have appeals processes that can also stall resolutions.
"Ultimately, we don't want to take the corrective actions, the purpose of this process is to get property owners to take the corrective actions themselves," Armstrong said. "The city-parish stepping in is the last resort because it costs taxpayers."
In cases where the city-parish have to tear down a dilapidated property that's actually meant for demolition, it would impose those costs onto the property's owner.