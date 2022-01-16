The 19th District Court Judge Christopher Dassau, a former prosecutor for the city of Baker, died Sunday, Baker Mayor Darnell Waites said.
"It is with great regret and sadness that I learned today of the passing of Judge Christopher R. Dassau," Waites said in a statement. "His honorable service and dedication throughout his career to the City of Baker, East Baton Rouge Parish and the State of Louisiana will be deeply missed."
"He was not only a respected colleague but a true friend. My deepest sympathies are with his family and loved ones today," Waites said.
Dassau oversaw District G, Criminal Section 2. He was elected in 2020.
Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said that officers went to Dassau's home on Sindbad Street in Baker on Sunday morning to make a welfare check, after a concerned family member called.
"We didn't get a response at the door and called the Fire Department to breach the door," Dunn said. "We found him inside, unresponsive."
A cause of death was not immediately available.
In a statement on behalf of the 19th Judicial District Court judges on Sunday, Chief Judge Wilson Fields said,
On behalf of the Judges of The Nineteenth Judicial District Court
It is with deep sympathy and regret that we inform the Baton Rouge
community, surrounding areas and state of Louisiana that we have learned of
the passing of one our colleagues, Judge Christopher R. Dassau. Judge Dassau
lived with a continued devotion to serve his community. He was dedicated and
passionate in his pursuits to serve others. His honorable service, dedication and
commitment throughout East Baton Rouge Parish and the State of Louisiana will
truly be missed. He was a compassionate leader who made an impact on many
lives in the community. Our deepest condolences are with his family and loved
ones.
Wilson E. Fields
Chief Judge, 19th JD
"East Baton Rouge Parish has lost a talented and dedicated public servant," said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome in a statement. "Judge Dassau was committed to justice and progress in our community. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."
This is a developing story.
Advocate writer Joe Guyan contributed to this story.