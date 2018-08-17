Two years after the 2016 flood that devastated thousands of homes in the Baton Rouge area, public officials are finally taking a hard look at development rules, especially in the most flood-prone areas.
The key question is whether old mitigation methods like retention ponds that have traditionally been used in Ascension Parish and elsewhere are enough to account for new growth in the flood plain and, if not, what should be done?
One way to think about managing growth in the floodplain is to imagine it as a bowl. Some marbles are at the bottom of this bowl, and water fills the bowl three-quarters of the way to the top.
Every time another marble is added — a house, a road, a business, dirt fill or any other change — the water level goes up somewhat. Add enough new marbles, without accounting for the water displacement, and the water in the bowl overflows and makes a mess.
That’s the issue Ascension Parish government is working on as it crafts a floodplain management plan even as it has taken some heat from Parish Council members for not moving fast enough.
The plan includes a proposed ordinance that would limit the use of fill dirt to a depth of no more than 3 feet. In the lowest areas, where Ascension has the most available land, that could force builders to shift from building homes on concrete slabs to raising them on piers or using other methods to meet elevation requirements.
One of a couple reasons cited by parish officials is that they want HNTB, the parish’s engineering consulting firm, to look at the computer model used to measure the impact of adding dirt fill on existing homes.
Jerome Fournier, the parish planning director, said the model relied on one of the parish’s larger watersheds. Officials want to make sure that model accounts for the impact of fill in much smaller watersheds within the parish, he said.
Think of that metaphorical bowl again, but one smaller than the original example. Fewer marbles can cause problems in a smaller bowl.
“We have basically instructed them to go back to the drawing board and look at some other basins,” Fournier said of HNTB in an interview.